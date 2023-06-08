The Big Ten on Thursday released its future schedules for 2024 and 2025 ahead of the arrivals of USC and UCLA to the conference next season.
The East-West division format the conference has used since 2014 will be scrapped as it expands to 16 teams from 14 in 2024. Big Ten teams will continue to play a nine-game conference schedule.
For Penn State, the 2024 season will include home games against Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State and USC. The trip to Beaver Stadium for the Trojans will be their first since 1994. Penn State is scheduled for road contests against Indiana, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin in 2024.
In 2025, Penn State will host Illinois, Minnesota, Rutgers and UCLA. The Bruins last played at Beaver Stadium in 1967. Road games for the Nittany Lions in 2025 include trips to Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State and USC.
Ohio State is notably absent from the Nittany Lions’ 2025 schedule. The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions have played every year since Penn State joined the conference in 1993.
The Big Ten on Thursday also announced a new Flex Protect Plus model, “which features a combination of protected opponents and rotating opponents for universities.”
Penn State is the only Big Ten program without a protected rival. Other guaranteed Big Ten annual protected matchups include Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, and UCLA-USC.
With the absence of divisions beginning in 2024, the Big Ten championship game will feature the top two teams in the overall conference standings at the conclusion of the regular season.
Dates for Penn State’s 2024 conference schedule will be announced at a later time.