Penn State on Monday secured its second commitment from a Class of 2024 prospect from Wisconsin with offensive lineman Garrett Sexton’s pledge to play for the Nittany Lions next season. Just six days ago, Penn State received a verbal commitment from four-star Class of 2024 Wisconsin offensive lineman Donovan Harbour (Waukesha Catholic Memorial).
The 6-foot-7, 245-pound Sexton attends Arrowhead High in Hartland, Wisconsin. He’s rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, and the outlet lists him as the ninth-best class of 2024 prospect from the Badger State.
“I would like to thank God, my family, friends, coaches, teammates and everyone else who has put me in the position I’m in today and for helping me throughout the process,” Sexton said in a statement on Twitter. “I’d also like to thank Coach (James) Franklin and Coach (Phil) Trautwein, along with the rest of the staff for giving me this opportunity. With that being said, I’m very excited to announce my commitment to Penn State to continue my academic and football career.”
Sexton joins Harbour and four-star McDowell High (Erie) standout Cooper Cousins as offensive linemen from the class who have verbally pledged to continue their athletic careers at Penn State.
Earlier this month, Sexton teased his top four programs of interest, listing Penn State along with Oklahoma, Minnesota and Iowa. According to his Twitter profile, he was in Norman, Oklahoma, over the weekend. Sexton also holds Big Ten offers from Wisconsin, Rutgers, Purdue, Northwestern, Michigan State and Illinois.
Monday’s verbal commitment from Sexton gives Penn State 11 from Class of 2024 prospects. Penn State in April has landed verbal commitments from cornerback Jon Mitchell, athlete Quinton Martin, cornerback Antonie Belgrave-Shorter, athlete Caleb Brewer and Harbour.
247Sports ranks the Nittany Lions’ class of 2024 haul seventh nationally and second in the Big Ten behind Ohio State.