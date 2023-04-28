Penn State’s recruiting push with class of 2024 prospects in Wisconsin again proved successful as four-star running back Corey Smith on Friday pledged to play for the Nittany Lions.
Smith is the third Wisconsin native from Penn State’s 2024 class, and he’s the eighth member to verbally commit to the Nittany Lions this month. Smith is teammates with fellow Penn State verbal commit and offensive lineman Donovan Harbour.
247Sports ranks Smith the No. 2 class of 2024 prospect from the Badger State, and he’s the outlet’s No. 20 running back in the class, nationally. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound running back held scholarship offers from Michigan State, Notre Dame, Indiana and Tennessee, among other programs.
According to Smith’s MaxPreps profile, he rushed for 1,209 yards with 24 touchdowns in 13 games as a junior last season. He ran for a season-high 215 yards and four touchdowns in his team’s season-opener last year. As a sophomore, Smith averaged 11.8 yards per carry en route to accumulating 1,130 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns. He recorded one 200-yard outing and four of the 100-yard variety during his sophomore season.
Penn State’s Wisconsin-based recruiting push began on April 18 with a verbal commitment from Harbour. On Monday, four-star offensive lineman Garrett Sexton (Hartland, Wisconsin) pledged his commitment to the program.
The Nittany Lions’ list of 2024 verbal commits now sits at 13 members. 247Sports ranks the haul No. 5 nationally behind LSU, Georgia, Ohio State and top-ranked Michigan.