Penn State will feature a new defensive line coach for the 2023 season.
On Monday evening, Jon Sauber of the Centre Daily Times first reported Nittany Lions' defensive line coach John Scott Jr.’s departure to the NFL’s Detroit Lions. The 2022 season marked Scott’s third with the program.
Scott – who also held the title of run game coordinator – was hired in early 2020 after former defensive line coach Sean Spencer assumed the same role with the New York Giants.
“I would like to thank John for everything he has contributed to our program over the past three years,” Penn State coach James Franklin said in a statement. “John is a great coach and also a great man. I am grateful for his friendship and the impact he has had on our student-athletes. This was a great opportunity for him in the NFL and I wish him and his family nothing but the best.”
The move reunites Scott with the NFL. He spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons as a defensive quality control and an assistant coach, respectively, with the New York Jets.
Scott’s units with the Nittany Lions were consistently solid throughout his tenure with the program. In 2020, Penn State ranked fourth in the Big Ten in rushing defense (130.2 yards per game) and tied for third with 21 sacks. A year later, the Nittany Lions ended the season tied with Minnesota for second place in the conference in scoring defense (17.3 points per game). Last season, the Nittany Lions defense recorded a Big Ten-best 43 sacks and allowed 18.2 points per game, which ranked fifth in the conference.
Penn State has produced three NFL draft picks on the defensive line since Scott’s arrival. Former defensive end Odafe Oweh was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round with the 31st pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Edge rusher Shaka Toney was chosen by the Washington Commanders in the seventh round of the 2021 draft.
Last year, the Atlanta Falcons drafted Arnold Ebiketie as the 38th pick in the second round of the NFL draft. Hybrid linebacker/defensive end Jesse Luketa went to the Arizona Cardinals during the seven round of last year’s draft, as well.
Scott is the second assistant to depart the program this offseason.
In January, Penn State parted ways with former wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield. He’s since been replaced by former Virginia Cavaliers standout Marques Hagans.
Penn State opens spring practice on March 14.
Penn State lands 2024 commitment from LB Jackson
The Nittany Lions snagged their third verbal commitment from a 2024 prospect. On Tuesday, 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker Kari Jackson pledged to play for the program.
“Blessed and thankful to announce my commitment as a student-athlete to Penn State University!!! #WeAre #LBU,” Jackson shared in a Twitter post.
Earlier this month, Jackson announced his top seven programs, which included Big Ten programs Maryland and Wisconsin. His list also featured Cincinnati, Central Florida, Missouri and Stanford.
The West Bloomfield, Michigan, native is the 30th-ranked linebacker nationally in the class and Michigan’s ninth-ranked overall 2024 prospect, according to 247Sports Composite.
Jackson, a 4-star prospect, joins in-state commits Cooper Cousins (offensive lineman) and Anthony Speca (linebacker) as early verbals from Penn State’s 2024 recruiting class.