STATE COLLEGE — Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth will undergo season-ending surgery for an undisclosed injury this week.
Freiermuth was dressed in street clothes early Saturday afternoon as Penn State prepared for its game against visiting Iowa, a 41-21 loss.
Franklin said Freiermuth was injured during the Nittany Lions’ loss to Ohio State on Oct. 31. Freiermuth caught three passes for 46 yards against the Buckeyes.
“The injuries prevent Pat from playing at a high level and without pain, which led to his decision of surgery that his family and we made this week,” Franklin said on Saturday. “He’s going to remain with the team for the rest of the season.”
Freiermuth played in last week’s loss to Nebraska, catching seven passes for 113 yards as Penn State’s leading pass-catcher that week.
Before Saturday, Freiermuth played in each of Penn State’s four games this season. He recorded 23 catches for 310 yards with one touchdown. The 310 yards ranked second for the Nittany Lions.
In three seasons, the junior has recorded 92 catches for 1,185 yards with 16 touchdowns.
“He’s a competitor; he’s a leader,” Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney said about Freiermuth following the game. “He’s going to bounce back. ... Injuries happen in the game of football, but he hasn’t stopped coming to the building, he hasn’t stopped talking. He doesn’t just sit and sulk. He’s still engaged. He got all the tight ends ready this week.”
Freiermuth is Penn State’s all-time touchdown receptions leader at tight end. His 16 touchdown receptions also rank ninth in school history.
The Massachusetts native is widely regarded as the second-best tight end prospect for the 2021 NFL draft.
With Freiermuth and reserve tight end Zack Kuntz unavailable on Saturday, Brenton Strange made the first start of his collegiate career. Strange finished with 38 yards and one touchdown on three catches. He was targeted three times by Penn State quarterbacks.
“It’s ‘next man up,’” Strange said Saturday. “Your opportunity comes, and you have to make the most of it. I think that’s the way everybody on the team sees it, and it’s definitely the way I saw it.”