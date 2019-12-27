DALLAS — Spending holidays on the road is a byproduct of a successful football season for Penn State’s football players.
The Nittany Lions arrived in Dallas on Saturday ahead of the Cotton Bowl. Together they’ve carved out their own memories during the holiday season.
This year marked the second Christmas in three seasons Penn State running back Journey Brown of Meadville High has spent outside of Pennsylvania. During the 2017-18 season, Brown and his Penn State teammates celebrated the holiday in Scottsdale, Arizona, for the Fiesta Bowl.
This year, Brown’s mother, Buffy, and his two sisters, Bailey and Music, traveled to Texas to spend the holiday with the Penn State running back.
“This Christmas, I got to see them,” Brown said with a smile. “They came to the hotel, and we opened presents. It was really cool.”
While Saturday’s Cotton Bowl brought Brown and his teammates to Texas, the trip hasn’t been all about business. Penn State players have also had their share of Texas-sized fun during their visit to the Lone Star State.
“We went bowling and we’ve been to the arcade,” Brown said. “I had a little competition with Yetur (Gross-Matos). Some guys went to the movies. We’ve been to the mall. We’ve just gotten that Texas experience.”
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford said his family was scheduled to arrive in Texas on Thursday, but that hasn’t dampened the holiday season for him. For Clifford, the chance to spend this time of the year with the teammates he considers brothers is just as special.
“There are two families for me: there’s that family, and there’s this family,” Clifford said. “I say that in all seriousness. This time together has been fantastic. I love these guys, and I could go across the room and tell stories about all the times that I’ve had with all of them.”
Of the highlights this week, Clifford pointed to the team’s Christmas Day visit to Main Event, a Dallas-area entertainment venue outfitted with bowling lanes, karaoke, laser tag and arcade machines.
“I’m kind of a nerd when it comes to that stuff, so it was a bunch of us, all the nerds on our team — Zack Kuntz, Nick Bowers — just a bunch of us went running to laser tag right away, which was awesome,” Clifford said. “It brought the little kid out in all of us, especially on Christmas, which is fun. We have more activities planned. I think the (Dallas) Mavericks game is tonight.”
For Brown, the trip to Texas afforded him a different type of experience.
“When I was a growing up, I was a Longhorns fan, so I got to see the Longhorn cows and that was really fun,” Brown said.
Although the Cotton Bowl coincides with the Christmas holiday, Clifford said the event gives Penn State players another opportunity to create more memories. The chance to spend the time with Penn State’s seniors makes that time even more significant.
“This week that the Cotton Bowl has put on for us has been great, and nothing short of adding on more memories with all these guys, especially the seniors,” Clifford said. “We try to get around them as much as possible, spending time with them ... especially with the holidays. And on top of that, it’s really our last week together on the same team, for now at least.”