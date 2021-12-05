STATE COLLEGE — The Nittany Lions are headed to the Sunshine State for the holidays.
Penn State on Sunday accepted a bid to play No. 21 Arkansas in the Outback Bowl, which will be played on January 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on ABC.
“We are excited for our upcoming trip to Tampa Bay and to have the opportunity to represent Penn State in the Outback Bowl,” Penn State coach James Franklin said in a statement. “I am thrilled for our guys to have one more month together as a family to prepare for Arkansas.”
The bowl appearance marks the 51st time Penn State’s football program has played in a bowl game. The Nittany Lions last played in the Outback Bowl in 2011, losing 37-24 to Florida.
Arkansas is a member of the Southeastern Conference and finished the regular season 8-4 overall (4-4 in conference play) under second-year coach Sam Pittman. The Razorbacks went 3-7 in 2020 during Pittman’s inaugural season.
The Outback Bowl marks the first meeting between the Nittany Lions and the Razorbacks.
“Our deepest thanks to the Outback Bowl Committee and the Tampa Bay community for the invitation and eagerness to make this bowl experience top-notch for our team,” Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a statement. “We are excited to see our Penn State family descend on Tampa Bay and passionately represent the Nittany Lions.”
Penn State concluded the regular season with a 30-27 road loss at No. 10 Michigan State. The Nittany Lions went 7-5 during the regular season. Each of the Nittany Lions’ five losses was by a margin of nine or fewer points.
The Penn State defense will be without former coordinator Brent Pry, who last week departed the program to be the coach at Virginia Tech. Penn State has yet to name who will serve as interim defensive coordinator for the bowl game.
The Nittany Lions are returning to the postseason for the first time since 2019 when they posted a 53-39 win against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl. Penn State last season opted out of the postseason because of coronavirus concerns.
Arkansas’ last postseason appearance came in 2016 when it lost to Virginia Tech, 35-24, in the Belk Bowl. The Razorbacks are 15-24-3 all-time in bowl games.