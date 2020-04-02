Tyler Bowen scoffed at the idea that Penn State's offense would be behind when the football season opened.
Bowen — the Nittany Lions co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, and a self-proclaimed "glass half-full guy" — said new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarocca has done a good job of maximizing his short time with the team.
Bowen insisted Penn State would be fine on offense despite missing spring practices due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"How much does it hurt us? It can't hurt us; we can't allow it to," Bowen said. "I commend Kirk; Kirk has been awesome. I've enjoyed learning from him since he's been here. The beauty of Kirk coming in, he's been a guy that has done it at a high level for a long time. Everywhere he's been, he's been able to build a program up on offense."
The Nittany Lions built a good foundation for the new offense before leaving campus.
"This has been a very clear, concise plan since Day 1," Bowen said. "With that, I think we were able to utilize our time on campus with our players before all of this happened, and we maximized it. The trick is continuing that maximization."
Bowen said Ciarocca and the Nittany Lions did a good job of using the time between the Cotton Bowl and the beginning of spring break.
"Kirk is a guy that has such a clear vision of what this Penn State offense is going to be," Bowen said. "I really feel that there wasn't a hiccup of time when he showed up on campus."
Bowen said he was trying to approach the time away from campus as an opportunity, which is what he has encouraged the players to do.
"Whenever we get back out on the field, we've got to have utilized our time better than other programs to hit the ground running," Bowen said. "That's been our mindset."
Bowen said he has been spending time putting coaching points together in a way players can learn at their leisure, similar to listening to a podcast.
"One thing that this has done is made me focus on how can I relay information to my players better," Bowen said. "I think there's a way they could digest information better, much different than when I was in college.
"How can I help you better? We're using (the Zoom platform) out of necessity, but it's something they're accustomed to doing all the time. I think it's made me, and our staff, a better coaching staff."
One of the biggest pieces returning for the Penn State offense is tight end Pat Freiermuth.
"I just want him to continue improving, and I think he would tell you the same thing," Bowen said. "The big things we worked on last year, coming into his second year, were details in his route-running."
Freiermuth was second on the team last year in receptions (43), receiving yards (507) and receiving touchdowns (seven).
"The biggest thing that he's focused on is: How can I be the best all-around tight end in the country? How can I be the best tight end at pass protection? How can I be the best tight end in the run game? How can I be the best tight end in the pass game? How can I be the best tight end in screens?" Bowen said. "Every facet of tight end play he has the skill set to excel at. The big thing for him is putting it all together. He's been able to put together little bits and pieces in his career."
In an interview with Penn State athletics, Freiermuth said the team has been learning Ciarocca's offense at home.
Freiermuth also said he has been texting the other tight ends every day, in addition to viewing the team Zoom meetings.
"Our team does a great job of handling adversity," Freiermuth said. "We're going to come through this stronger."