Penn State remained in-house to fill its vacant defensive line coach opening.
On Monday, the program announced Deion Barnes’ promotion from graduate assistant to defensive line coach. Barnes, a Penn State alumnus, spent the past three seasons as a graduate assistant.
Barnes replaces John Scott Jr. nearly two weeks after Scott accepeted the same job with the Detroit Lions.
“I am thrilled and honored to be the defensive line coach for my alma mater,” Barnes said in a statement. “I am extremely grateful to Coach (James) Franklin for giving me this opportunity to lead a room of tremendous young men who have worked so hard each and every day. I have a lot of pride and passion for Penn State University, and I am excited to go to work with this coaching staff, this team, my letterman brothers and the best fans in college football.”
Barnes played defensive end for the Nittany Lions from 2011-14. He was Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2012 after compiling 27 stops and six sacks. He recorded 28 total tackles (two sacks) during the 2013 season before registering career-highs in tackles (44) and tackles for a loss (12.5) in 2014. Barnes tallied six sacks during his final season.
“We are excited to have Deion represent his alma mater as our defensive line coach,” Penn State coach James Franklin said in a statement. “I have really been impressed watching him grow as a coach and leader these last three seasons. Deion’s passion for Penn State and the defensive line room has been a differentiator.”