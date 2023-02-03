Penn State secured its 40th consecutive dual win on Friday as the top-ranked Nittany Lions defeated No. 5 Ohio State, 29-9, in Columbus.
Nittany Lions wrestlers won eight of 10 bouts, and accumulated a 19-3 takedown advantage.
No. 4 Max Dean posted the Nittany Lions’ lone pin of the dual, decking No. 17 Gavin Hoffman in 4:17.
Penn State’s three top-ranked wrestlers went 3-0 against the Buckeyes.
Roman Bravo-Young extended his win streak to 47 bouts with an 8-2 decision with riding time against No. 9 Jesse Mendez at 133 pounds. On Tuesday, Bravo-Young and Mendez split honors as Big Ten Co-Wrestler of the Week.
Carter Starocci earned an 11-5 decision against No. 7 Ethan Smith at 174 pounds, while Aaron Brooks won a 3-2 decision against No. 5 Kaleb Romero at 184. Starocci extended his win streak to 39.
Second-ranked Greg Kerkvliet claimed his 10th win of the season by capping Friday’s action with a 9-0 major decision against No. 18 Tate Orndorff at 285 pounds.
Ohio State’s No. 10 Malik Heinselman opened the evening with a win by technical fall (1:56) against Gary Steen at 125 pounds.
A week after suffering his first loss of the year, Penn State’s No. 5 Beau Bartlett returned to the win column with a 4-2 decision against No. 19 Dylan D’Emilio at 141 pounds. Bartlett improved to 15-1 this season.
Buckeyes 149-pounder Sammy Sasso, a Nazareth native, preserved his No. 3 ranking with a 6-3 decision against No. 13 Shayne Van Ness.
Penn State (12-0, 5-0 Big Ten) burned Levi Haines’ redshirt during last week’s dual against Iowa, paving the way for the freshman to continue his impressive run this season at 157 pounds. Haines, ranked No. 9, won his 14th bout of the season with a 14-2 major decision over No. 25 Paddy Gallagher.
The Lions’ eighth-ranked Alex Facundo earned a 4-1 decision against No. 12 Carson Kharchla, using a takedown in the final seconds to secure the win.
Penn State visits Indiana at 2 p.m. on Sunday.