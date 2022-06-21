Penn State’s recruiting arm dipped into the Southeast on Tuesday to secure a verbal commitment from class of 2023 defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker.
The four-star defensive lineman from Phenix City, Alabama, is the 14th member of the Nittany Lions’ 2023 class.
“10000% COMMITTED!!! #WeAre23,” Parker tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.
The 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive standout holds scholarship offers from home-state programs Alabama and Auburn, along with offers from Tennessee, Florida, Arkansas, Ohio State, Georgia, and other Power Five programs.
247Sports lists Parker as the No. 6 defensive lineman in the 2023 class, and he’s ranked No. 48 overall among all 2023 prospects, according to the outlet.
“Possesses prototypical size and length at 6-foot-4 and 250-pounds,” 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Cooper Petagna wrote in his evaluation of Parker. “Has the ability to add additional weight to his frame. Positioned the majority of snaps in a two-point stance in a stand-up pass rushing edge role. Displays good athletic ability and a natural ability to bend the edge. Smooth mover for his size.”
Parker’s commitment comes just four days after his visit to State College and Penn State. He’s the third defensive lineman from the 2023 class to pledge his commitment to the Nittany Lions, joining Jameial Lyons (Philadelphia) and Tyriq Blanding (New York City). Blanding verbally committed to Penn State last Friday.
The Nittany Lions’ 2023 class entered Tuesday ranked No. 6 nationally by 247Sports.
“WE NOT DONE YET THIS CLASS GONNA GET WAY BETTER,” Parker tweeted following his commitment announcement.