Nittany Lions' running game grinds to halt

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State on Sunday dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since the 2012 season. The Nittany Lions’ exclusion from the Top 25 followed their loss to Ohio State on Saturday.
Penn State (0-2 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) opened its season at No. 8 in the poll but slipped to No. 18 after an overtime loss at Indiana on Oct. 24.
The winless Nittany Lions will try to grab their first win of the season this week when Maryland (1-1, 1-1 Big Ten) visits Beaver Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Nowhere to run
Penn State totaled just 44 yards rushing against the Buckeyes. The output was the fifth-lowest during coach James Franklin’s seven-year tenure. Penn State’s offense recorded just 27 carries.
Nittany Lions sophomore running back Devyn Ford made his first career start and posted eight carries for 36 yards. He had a long of 23 yards in the first quarter.
Quarterback Sean Clifford finished with a team-high 18 carries for 5 yards, and reserve quarterback Will Levis gained 3 yards on one carry.
Penn State’s struggles on offense resulted in just 4 yards of offense in the second quarter. Nittany Lions’ rushers gained four first downs on the ground, and ended the contest with a 1.6 yards-per-rush average.
Penn State has a favorable ground matchup this week against a Maryland rush defense that ranks last in the Big Ten after having allowed 293.5 yards per game in its first two contests.
Dashing Dotson
While Penn State’s ground game stalled Saturday, wide receiver Jahan Dotson spearheaded the Nittany Lions’ receiving corps’ efforts. Dotson recorded career-bests in touchdowns (three), receptions (eight), and yardage (144).
Dotson made a pair of one-handed catches in the second half, the second of which resulted in a touchdown.
Saturday’s 100-yard performance was the second of Dotson’s career. He had his first 100-yard game last season against Buffalo behind 109 yards.
Dotson posted 94 yards and one touchdown on four catches against Indiana on Oct. 24 to bring his season total to 238 yards receiving and four touchdowns on 12 receptions.
Maryland’s pass defense ranks fourth in Big Ten behind 200.5 yards per game to opposing quarterbacks.
Dotson brings a 22-game reception streak into this week’s contest against the Terrapins.
Aerial attack
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields didn’t throw his first incompletion of the game until the second quarter when the football went through a receiver’s hands in the end zone.
Fields finished 28-of-34 passing for 318 yards with four touchdowns.
Penn State’s secondary was tested by the Buckeyes’ wide receiving duo of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. Olave finished with 120 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions, while Wilson recorded 111 yards on 11 catches.
Penn State’s passing defense has yielded 244 yards per game and ranks eighth in the Big Ten. Maryland’s pass offense — led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — averages 268.5 yards per game, and sparked the Terrapins’ upset of Minnesota last week.