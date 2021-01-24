I didn’t really know what to expect on Thursday when I settled into my seat at the Bryce Jordan Center to watch an embattled Penn State men’s basketball team host Rutgers.
After a nearly one-month COVID-19 related pause on team activities, the Nittany Lions looked competitive in a loss against Purdue on Sunday in their first game back. However, they looked listless two days later in a double-digit loss at No. 22 Illinois.
Thursday’s matchup against the Scarlet Knights put Penn State’s program at a critical juncture as it barreled toward the second half of its conference schedule.
The Nittany Lions passed the test with a win against the Scarlet Knights as they picked up their first Big Ten victory of the season. In Penn State fashion, the Nittany Lions saw their double-digit lead shrivel away to single digits, but they persevered. It’s a win they can draw upon as they continue their journey this year.
I don’t think anyone who follows Nittany Lions’ sports envies interim coach Jim Ferry, who was on staff for four seasons before being tabbed to run the program in the third week of October following the resignation of nine-year coach Pat Chambers.
Chambers resigned in the aftermath of a university-wide investigation that stemmed from an incident in which Chambers made a racially-insensitive comment to former Nittany Lions player Rasir Bolton. The latter transferred to Iowa State in 2019, and cited the incident as the catalyst.
In the days following Chambers’ resignation, current and former Penn State players were vocal in their support of Chambers. Ferry, meanwhile, worked to console returning players with the weight of transitioning to the head coaching role just a month before the start of the season.
Sure, Ferry had led programs of his own at Plymouth State, Adelphi, Long Island and Duquesne, but it would be highly unrealistic to think he could jump right into what he inherited this season and pull it off without a hitch.
Penn State men’s basketball media day in November offered a glimpse into the temperature of the players’ feelings on the coaching change. Every player who was interviewed that afternoon shared a statement of support for Chambers, thanking him and wishing him well.
Each player also stressed the importance of compartmentalizing their personal feelings and focusing on the season that lay ahead of them.
It’s always easier said than done.
This season has been one full of emotions for the Nittany Lions. They’re also — as is everyone else — playing in front of the ever-present backdrop of COVID-19. They’ve withstood four postponements, and have played the fewest of games (11) of any Big Ten program. Even without the late-year coaching change, this season was going to a rocky one for the Nittany Lions.
As of today, 11 games remain on Penn State’s regular-season schedule.
Although this season has started far differently than last season, there’s still plenty of good that can come from it, even if there’s a new coach and roster next season. Thursday’s outcome and fight was a good start.