STATE COLLEGE — Penn State rolled up its highest point total in a game since 2019, throttling Delaware, 63-7, Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium.
The Blue Hens (1-1) were crushed beneath a tidal wave of offense from the seventh-ranked Nittany Lions (2-0), which tallied 541 total yards in the game and 33 first downs.
"Offensively, I thought we were very efficient," Penn State coach James Franklin said. "We were able to stay on the field, we were able to sustain drives, we were able to convert on third down and converted a few times on fourth down."
In his second career start, sophomore quarterback Drew Allar checked out of the game in the third quarter after a 22-of-26 passing effort, throwing for 204 yards. He had a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown.
"I just take what the defense gives me," Allar said. "They were dropping a lot of eight in coverage today. They had an outstanding scheme to their defense. They did some really good things on defense and they took away some of our stuff. Sometimes when they drop eight, you've just got to step up in the pocket, look to throw and just take off."
The Nittany Lions rushed for 315 yards and six touchdowns in the win.
Penn State's two star running backs — Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen — factored heavily into the team's offensive success on Saturday as the duo combined for 150 yards on 31 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
Leading 42-7 in the third quarter, freshman quarterback Beau Pribula pushed it to 49-7 with a 6-yard touchdown run with 7:16 left in the third quarter. Soon after, it was the defense putting a bow on a dominating day as linebacker Dom DeLuca picked off Delaware's Zach Marker and rolled 26 yards for a touchdown to inflate the lead to 56-7 with 2:43 left in the third.
The Nittany Lions defense allowed just 140 total yards Saturday, with Delaware managing just five first downs.
"Defensively, I thought we played really well," Franklin said. "We had the one play where we were not gap sound. The ball found that gap and they've got some talented guys that can run. Everybody's got to do their job on a consistent basis but overall, statistically, we were really good."
The Nittany Lions took a 35-7 lead into the locker room at halftime on a 2-yard passing touchdown from Allar to junior tight end Tyler Warren with 22 seconds left in the half.
Penn State erupted for 322 total yards and 20 first downs in the first half. Defensively, the Nittany Lions disrupted the Blue Hens' offense, allowing just 84 total yards — 66 which came on the Blue Hens' only TD — and two first downs.
Allar was 18-of-22 for 175 yards and the short touchdown to Warren. Eight Penn State receivers caught passes in the first 30 minutes with Lambert-Smith and Warren catching four each.
The running back position dominated the first half as Allen and Singleton combined for 25 carries for 121 yards and four touchdowns — three coming from Singleton.
Singleton scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to give Penn State a commanding 28-7 lead with 4:36 to go before halftime — capping a 9-play, 73-yard drive spanning 4:13.
After throwing for 346 yards last week against Stony Brook, Delaware starting quarterback Ryan O'Connor completed just 3 of 10 passes for 21 yards.
Delaware's lone touchdown came on a breakdown by the Penn State defense that allowed senior running back Marcus Yarns to find a seam and break out down the left side for a 66-yard touchdown run to cut the Penn State lead to 14-7 late in the first quarter.