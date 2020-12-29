Nittany Lions' Toney declares for NFL draft

The Daily Item
Penn State standout defensive end Shaka Toney declared his intention to pursue a pro career Monday by tweeting, “My Journey Is Complete.”
The redshirt senior from Philadelphia, made the announcement that he would forgo a prospective year of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft. Toney could have returned to play in 2021 due to the NCAA’s grant of an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Growing up in Philadelphia, it was always a dream to play college football,” Toney said in a statement posted on Twitter. “It has been a dream come true to have been able to play at a prestigious university like Penn State. After discussing with my family, coaches, and teammates, I have decided to declare for the upcoming NFL draft.”
Toney, who accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, was a first-team all-Big Ten selection after leading the Nittany Lions with 5 quarterback sacks and ranking second with 7.5 tackles for loss. He had 31 tackles (21 solo) in nine games.
Toney and teammate Jayson Oweh, who declared for the NFL draft on Saturday, were Penn State’s first defensive end duo to both earn first-team All-Big Ten honors since Courtney Brown and Brad Scioli in 1998.
Toney, at 6-foot-3, 252 pounds, opened the season with seven tackles, tying a career high, and a pair of sacks in a loss to Indiana. He had three sacks against Iowa later in the season.
“I want to thank Coach Franklin, the Penn State staff and coaches, for all they’ve done for me by helping me grow as a player, a man and a person,” Toney said in a statement. “I’m excited for this next chapter and I will forever bleed blue and white. Thank you Penn State.”