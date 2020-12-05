STATE COLLEGE — Penn State didn’t commit a turnover last week, the first time this season that the Nittany Lions didn’t give the ball away.
The result was Penn State’s first win of the season, a 27-17 victory, at Michigan.
Turnovers have been Penn State’s biggest opponent at times this season.
The Nittany Lions outgained Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska and Iowa. They lost each of those contests, as they committed more turnovers than their opponents in those games.
Penn State travels to Rutgers with the Big Ten’s third-best offense at gaining yards, as it averages 417.8 yards per game.
“I think any time you have a situation, there’s usually more than one thing,” Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said. “We haven’t been as good in the low red (zone) as you’d like to be as far as being able to punch it in, whether it’s running or passing.”
As Ciarrocca alluded to, Penn State’s red-zone offense hasn’t been crisp. The Nittany Lions have made 25 trips to the red zone this season and scored touchdowns on just 11 of those visits. They’ve successfully kicked six field goals.
Last week at Michigan, Penn State scored on four of its five red-zone trips. The Nittany Lions were also 8-of-16 on third down.
“It was uplifting,” Penn State offensive lineman Caedan Wallace said about the Nittany Lions’ strong offensive showing against the Wolverines. “When you go out and have a really good drive, it kind of sets the tone for the game. I feel like that first drive, we put everything together, and we came back to some of the stuff we did in that drive later in the game.”
Penn State’s lack of turnovers, combined with their red-zone efficiency, gives a glimpse of what the Penn State offense under Ciarrocca is capable of when it clicks.
“I think that the key thing is right now (is) we’re getting better each week,” Ciarrocca said. “I think the first thing that we have to do — which we did last week — was take care of the ball, which we were able to do. We need to build on that. I felt like last week our details were better. We didn’t give away free plays against ourselves.”