STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s wrestling program collected a pair of wins last week, showing no lingering effects of its loss last month to Arizona State. The Nittany Lions defeated No. 14 Lehigh, 23-10, last Friday at Bethlehem’s Stabler Arena.
Penn State nabbed its second win of the week against an in-state program on Sunday with a 33-7 win against Penn at Rec Hall.
One of Friday’s marquee matchups pitted Penn State’s Mark Hall against Lehigh’s Jordan Kutler in the 174-pound bout. Hall entered the match ranked No. 1 by Intermat, while Kulter sported the No. 2 ranking. Hall won, 7-2, by decision.
Brandon Meredith stunned No. 10-ranked Penn wrestler Michael Colaiocco on Sunday at 125 pounds.
The Nittany Lions return to the mat on Jan. 14 when they open the Big Ten at home against Illinois.
Women’s basketball
The Lady Lions used a 40-point outing from Kamaria McDaniel last Thursday to beat Pitt.
McDaniel, who earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors, became just the third Lady Lions player to record 40 or more points in a game. She was the first to do so since Kelly Mazzante — a current Bucknell assistant — scored 49 points against Minnesota in 2001.
McDaniel is the first Lady Lions hoopster to be named Big Ten Player of the Week since Teniya Page collected the honor in Dec. 2016.
Women’s volleyball
Penn State’s women’s volleyball program opened its 39th consecutive NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament appearance with a 3-0 win against Princeton at Rec Hall last Friday.
The 11th-seeded Nittany Lions earned the sweep with scores of 25-21, 25-10 and 25-19.
Jonni Parker tallied 14 kills and one block, Serena Gray recorded 11 kills, two blocks and one ace, and Kaitlyn Hord posted 10 kills and three blocks.
Penn State dispatched Towson, 3-1, on Saturday to advance to the regional portion of the NCAA Women’s Tournament.
The Nittany Lions earned the win with scores of 25-22, 25-16, 25-17 and 25-20.
Penn State libero Kendall White, who was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year last week, set a new school record for career digs (1,969) during the match. White accumulated 14 digs against Princeton.
Parker ended with 19 kills, four blocks and two aces, Hord tallied 13 kills and two blocks, and Tori Gorrell added 12 kills and three blocks.
Penn State (26-5) travels to Stanford on Friday, where it draws Cincinnati in the regional semifinal.
Men’s hockey
The Nittany Lions split a pair of Big Ten road contests against Michigan last week. Michigan opened the two-game series with a 4-1 win on Friday, and Penn State won the rubber match 3-1 on Saturday.
Penn State’s Alex Limoges scored the team’s lone goal on Friday off an assist from Evan Bell.
Nate Sucese netted a power-play goal early in Saturday’s contest via an assist from Cole Hults and Denis Smirnov. Evan Barratt (assists from Liam Folkes and Limoges) and Smirnov (assists from Paul DeNaples and Sucese) rounded out the Nittany Lions’ scoring in the two-goal win.
Penn State (12-5) visits Notre Dame on Friday and Saturday.