FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jordan Nixon hit a running shot with under a second left to lift No. 8 Texas A&M over No. 13 Arkansas 74-73 on Sunday.
Nixon’s shot from outside the lane helped the Aggies (12-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) keep their perfect season intact. It was also Texas A&M’s only lead in the fourth quarter.
Arkansas’ Chelsea Dungee put up a shot from the left corner at the buzzer, but the shot was blocked.
n No. 2 Louisville 70,
Clemson 45
LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Kianna Smith scored 17 points and Louisville, after waiting out a late delay caused by COVID-19 protocols, beat Clemson.
The game was supposed to begin at noon. But less than 90 minutes before the scheduled tip-off, Louisville (10-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) announced the start had been pushed back two hours.
A subsequent ACC statement attributed the delay “as a result of a player undergoing further testing.”
Louisville coach Jeff Walz said one of his players reported virus symptoms. She was tested and came back negative in the morning.
n No. 5 South Carolina 75,
Kentucky 70
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Destanni Henderson scored 22 points and Aliyah Boston added 20, including 10 in the third quarter to put South Carolina ahead to stay as the Gamecocks rallied past Kentucky.
The Gamecocks (8-1, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) trailed 41-32 at halftime and 54-46 late in the third before closing the quarter with an 11-2 run, including five by Boston, for their first lead since the opening minutes.
n Washington State 71,
No. 7 Arizona 69
PULLMAN, Wash. — Charlisse Leger-Walker made a layup at the buzzer in overtime, and Washington State rallied past Arizona.
Leger-Walker also made a layup with two seconds left in regulation to tie it at 60, converting after a pass from sister Krystal Leger-Walker.
The sisters combined for eight of the Cougars’ 11 points in overtime.
n No. 9 UCLA 92, Utah 67
LOS ANGELES — Natalie Chou scored a career-high 28 points, and UCLA rolled over Utah.
Charisma Osborne added 22 points and eight assists while Michaela Onyenwere had 17 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. UCLA had assists on 24 of their 35 baskets.
n No. 11 Oregon 100,
California 41
BERKELEY, Calif. — Kylee Watson scored a career-high 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting, and Oregon obliterated California.
Oregon entered with a four-game winning streak over Cal with a 39-point average margin of victory.
n No. 12 Maryland 83,
Purdue 46
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ashley Owusu had 19 points and nine assists, Diamond Miller added 16 points and eight assists, and Maryland coasted over Purdue.
The Terrapins shot 52% through three quarters while holding the Boilermakers to 34% for the game, forcing 17 turnovers, and building a 51-35 rebounding advantage.
n No. 14 Mississippi State 60,
Ole Miss 56
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Jessika Carter scored 19 points and Myah Taylor scored the last four as Mississippi State fended off an upset bid from in-state rival Ole Miss.
Coming into the 100th meeting in the series, the Rebels hadn’t won a game in Starkville since 2007, nor defeated the Bulldogs in the last 14 tries.
n No. 15 Michigan 70,
Illinois 50
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Naz Hillmon scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Michigan continued its school-best start with a win over Illinois.
Akienreh Johnson added 17 points points and Amy Dilk 11, plus both grabbed nine rebounds, for the Wolverines (9-0, 4-0 Big Ten Conference), whose previous best start was 7-0 three different times, the last in 2015-16.
n No. 19 Indiana 74,
Wisconsin 49
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Ali Patberg scored 21 points, Mackenzie Holmes added 14, and Indiana beat Wisconsin.
Patberg drained 5-of-7 3-pointers and dished five assists as the Hoosiers (7-3, 5-1 Big Ten) had 16 assists on 27 field goals.
n Nebraska 68,
No. 23 Michigan State 64
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Kate Cain blocked a 3-point shot with five seconds remaining, and Whitney Brown followed with the clinching free throw, and Nebraska upset Michigan State.
The Spartans, who went cold in the fourth quarter, pulled within 67-64 on a putback by Kendall Bostic.
MEN
n No. 5 Iowa 86,
No. 16 Minnesota 71
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza scored 33 points, and Joe Wieskamp added 20 as Iowa beat Minnesota.
Jordan Bohannon had 19 points and a career-high 14 assists for the Hawkeyes (11-2, 5-1 Big Ten), who avenged their overtime loss to the Golden Gophers on Christmas. Bohannon did not have a turnover in 36 minutes.
n Maryland 66,
No. 12 Illinois 63
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Darryl Morsell scored 19 points, Donta Scott added 16, and Maryland upset No. 12 Illinois.
The game was fast-paced and close throughout. Hakim Hart hit a 3-pointer with 4:08 left to give the Terrapins a 62-61 lead, which Maryland didn’t relinquish.
n No. 19 Virginia Tech 77,
Notre Dame 63
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Jalen Cone scored 18 points off the bench to lift Virginia Tech over Notre Dame.
Cone connected on 5-of-11 from the floor, including four 3-pointers, as the Hokies (9-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from Wednesday’s loss at Louisville.