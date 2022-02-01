The Associated Press
AUBURN, Ala. — Wendell Green Jr. scored a season-high 23 points off the bench as No. 1 Auburn cruised past rival Alabama with a 100-81 home win Tuesday night.
Green led the Tigers in scoring while also recording eight rebounds and six assists with only one turnover. Jabari Smith added 17 points as Auburn (21-1, 9-0 Southeastern Conference) extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 18.
After foul trouble limited him to only 12 minutes in Auburn’s first meeting with Alabama last month, Walker Kessler made his presence felt in the rematch with 14 points, 12 rebounds, eight blocks and four steals.
Jaden Shackelford led Alabama (14-8, 4-5) with 26 points and shot 5-for-10 from 3-point range. Jahvon Quinerly added 20 points.
No. 10 Kansas 70, No. 21 Iowa State 61
AMES, Iowa — David McCormack scored 14 points, Jalen Wilson had 13 rebounds, and Kansas defeated Iowa State.
Izaiah Brockington led Iowa State (16-6, 3-6) with 24 points.
No. 13 Michigan State 65, Maryland 63
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Malik Hall made a driving layup with 1.9 seconds left, and Michigan State survived a second-half rally by Maryland.
No. 14 Texas Tech 77, No. 23 Texas 64
LUBBOCK, Texas — Kevin Obanor had 17 points with five 3-pointers, and 14th-ranked Texas Tech beat No. 23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return to an emotionally charged arena packed with fans who used to love the coach who took the Red Raiders to the national championship game only three years ago.
No. 15 Providence 86, St. John’s 82
NEW YORK — Jared Bynum scored 19 points and Al Durham made eight straight free throws in the final 27 seconds as No. 15 Providence held off St. John’s for its sixth straight victory.
Creighton 59, No. 17 UConn 55
HARTFORD, Conn. — Ryan Hawkins scored 23 points, and Creighton upset UConn.
No. 22 Tennessee 90, Texas A&M 80
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kennedy Chandler scored 16 points, Olivier Nkamhoua added 15, and Tennessee beat Texas A&M.