The Associated Press
ATHENS, Ga. — Carson Beck passed for 269 yards, Daijun Edwards, Dillon Bell and Cash Jones ran for second-half touchdowns, and No. 1 Georgia rallied from 11 points down to beat South Carolina 24-14 on Saturday.
The two-time reigning national champion Bulldogs won their 20th consecutive game in uncharacteristic fashion, trotting off to a smattering of boos from their home fans and facing their biggest halftime deficit in nearly three years.
But Georgia (3-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) played like a champ after the teams returned to the field on a soggy, gloomy day between the hedges.
No. 3 Florida State 31, Boston College 29
BOSTON — DJ Lundy intercepted a pass to set up his own 1-yard touchdown run, and Florida State scored four unanswered touchdowns to build a 21-point lead but then blew almost all of it, surviving a late Boston College charge to win.
Boston College set a school record for penalties, missed an extra point, went for 2 points after another touchdown and failed, and opted not to kick a field goal from the Seminoles 5 when trailing by 15 points early in the fourth quarter. But the Eagles still trailed by only 3 points with the ball in the final three minutes before Kalen DeLoach sacked Thomas Castellanos on third down to stall BC’s last possession.
No. 6 Ohio State 63, Western Kentucky 10
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kyle McCord threw for three touchdowns and 318 yards, and Ohio State used a 35-point second quarter to rout Western Kentucky at Ohio Stadium.
No. 8 Washington 41, Michigan State 7
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 473 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Jack Westover, to lead Washington to a victory over Michigan State playing its first game without suspended coach Mel Tucker.
No. 9 Notre Dame 41, Central Michigan 17
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Sam Hartman threw three touchdown passes to move into seventh place on major college football’s career list, and Notre Dame pulled away from Central Michigan in the second half.
No. 10 Alabama 17, South Florida 3
TAMPA, Fla. — Roydell Williams rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown, helping third-string quarterback Ty Simpson, and Alabama shrug off a slow start and beat South Florida.
To do it, though, Alabama had to overcome inconsistent quarterback play and several costly mistakes that kept USF (1-2) in the game. The Bulls led 3-0 when lightning delayed play for 55 minutes in the second quarter, and it was 3-3 at halftime.
Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner started at quarterback for Alabama in place of Jalen Milroe, a duel-threat redshirt sophomore who lost his grip on the No. 1 job after the offense sputtered in the previous week’s 34-24 loss to No. 4 Texas.
No. 12 Utah 31, Weber State 7
SALT LAKE CITY — Nate Johnson threw for 193 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score in his first start, helping No. 12 Utah to a victory over Weber State in another game without Cameron Rising.
No. 14 LSU 41, Mississippi State 14
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Malik Nabers set career highs with 13 catches for 239 yards and scored two touchdowns, Jayden Daniels ran for two scores, and LSU beat Mississippi State.
No. 16 Oregon State 26, San Diego State 9
CORVALLIS, Ore. — DJ Uiagalelei passed for 284 yards and a touchdown, ran for a touchdown for the third consecutive game, and Oregon State’s defense had seven sacks in a win over San Diego State.
No. 19 Oklahoma 66, Tulsa 17
TULSA, Okla. — Dillon Gabriel threw for 421 yards and five touchdowns, receiver Nic Anderson scored three times, and Oklahoma rolled to a victory over in-state rival Tulsa.
No. 20 N. Carolina 31, Minnesota 13
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Drake Maye threw for a season-high 414 yards to go with two touchdowns, Nate McCollum flirted with a single-game UNC receiving record, and North Carolina pushed past Minnesota.
No. 21 Duke 38, Northwestern 14
DURHAM, N.C. — Riley Leonard ran for two touchdowns and threw for 219 yards to lead Duke to a win over Northwestern.
Jordan Waters also ran for two touchdowns and Jalon Calhoun caught five passes for 112 yards as the Blue Devils (3—0, 1--0 ACC) opened the season with three straight wins for the second year in a row under coach Mike Elko.
No. 23 Washington St. 64, Northern Colorado 21
PULLMAN, Wash. — Cameron Ward passed for 327 yards and accounted for five first-half touchdowns, and Washington State breezed to a victory over FCS member Northern Colorado.
No. 24 UCLA 59, North Carolina Central 7
PASADENA, Calif. — Dante Moore passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns, Collin Schlee ran for a pair of scores and UCLA scored on its first seven drives in a rout of North Carolina Central.
No. 25 Iowa 41, Western Michigan 10
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Cade McNamara threw for two touchdowns and freshman Kamari Moulton scored twice after halftime in his debut, helping Iowa beat Western Michigan.