MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jamal Shead scored 16 points, including the winning basket as time ran out, and top-ranked Houston escaped a second-half rally by Memphis for a 67-65 win Sunday in the regular-season finale.
Shead's basket from inside the foul lane — about 18 feet from the key — came as the horn sounded. Nine seconds earlier, Memphis' Kendric Davis drove to the basket and tied the game at 65. Houston chose not to call time out, and Shead gave the Cougars (29-2, 17-1 American Athletic Conference) the win.
Tramon Mark matched Shead's 16 points, while Marcus Sasser finished with 13 for Houston.
Davis led Memphis (23-8, 13-5) with 26 points, while Chandler Lawson added 10.
NO. 5 Purdue 76, Illinois 71
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Brandon Newman scored 19 points, Zach Edey added 17 and Purdue held on to beat Illinois and become the first team to win the Big Ten title by three or more games since 2014.
Braden Smith added 15 points for the Boilermakers (26-5, 15-5), who led by 24 early in the second half before the Illini rallied.
Matthew Mayer led the Illini (20-11, 11-9) with 16 points, followed by Terrence Shannon Jr. with 13, Sencire Harris with 11 and Luke Goode with 10.
The Boilermakers shot 62% for a 47-26 lead at half, but cooled to 29% in the second half. Mayer tied the game at 67 with 1:17 to go, but Edey's layup gave Purdue a 69-67 edge, Illinois turned the ball over with 31 seconds left and Purdue's Fletcher Loyer sank two free throws to push the lead to 71-67.
No. 15 Indiana 75, Michigan 73, OT
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists Sunday and combined with Race Thompson and Miller Kopp to score all of Indiana's overtime points as the 15th-ranked Hoosiers rallied to beat Michigan 75-73.
The victory gives the Hoosiers (21-10, 12-8 Big Ten) a double bye into Friday's Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.
Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines (17-14, 11-9) with 24 points and 14 rebounds. Kobe Bufkin added 19 points, but they still lost their second straight overtime game.
Thompson had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Schifino-Hood added 13 points.