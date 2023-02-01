WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — If you told a Penn State fan that the Nittany Lions would hold Purdue superstar center Zach Edey to seven field goals on his home floor on Wednesday, that Nittany Lions fan would likely fancy their upset chances against the No. 1 team in the country.
Unfortunately for Penn State? No one could have accounted for Purdue’s biggest hero of the night at Mackey Arena.
Purdue guard Mason Gillis, who has served in a yeoman’s role for most of his three seasons, stepped comfortably into the spotlight.
Gillis had the game of his life, scoring 29 points on 9 of 12 3-point shooting, as the Nittany Lions were bombed out of West Lafayette with an 80-60 defeat.
Seth Lundy led Penn State with 18 points. Jalen Pickett had 12 points and seven assists, but the story was Gillis.
His nine 3-pointers set the all-time Mackey Arena record. The previous mark was eight, shared by Carsen Edwards, Ryne Smith and Robbie Hummel.
Gillis was just one 3-point make shy of the overall Purdue record, set by Edwards against Virginia in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
Gillis’ previous season and career-high was 14 points. Four of his 3-pointers came in a second-half opening 19-4 Purdue run that put the game out of Penn State’s reach.
All of which was frustrating for Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry, whose Nittany Lions held Edey, as well as freshman guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith, Purdue’s second- and third-leading scorers, significantly below their season scoring averages.
Shrewsberry was asked whether he was satisfied with the Nittany Lions’ defense apart from Gillis.
“Yeah. We had a chance to choose who took the shots for them. It doesn’t always work because they run good offense and they can move you in different places, but we wanted people to take more shots than Zach. We didn’t want that person to be Fletcher, because he’s been killing people,” Shrewsberry said.
However, Shrewsberry, who came to Penn State in 2021 from Purdue’s staff, knew all too well that picking your poison to stop Edey is a dangerous game when it comes to Purdue.
“Zach beat us up so bad in the paint last time (a 76-63 Purdue win in Philadelphia on Jan. 8). We chose to leave some guys. We didn’t do a very good job, after (Gillis) hit some to find him,” Shrewsberry said.
Gillis’ 3-pointers came in bunches, none more impactful than his burst to start the second half. Four of his 3-pointers came in a 19-2 Purdue run that put the game out of Penn State’s reach.
After Penn State sliced its deficit to 35-31, Gillis hit a second-chance 3-pointer to open the salvo. He then hit 3-pointers on Purdue’s next two possessions to stretch the lead to 13.
He mixed in a baseline jumper into his repertoire and then his final 3-pointer of the early second-half surge made it 54-33 with 14:53 left in a game that was effectively over with Purdue up 54-33.
“It was great to see someone get into a rhythm and knock down some shots. Obviously, we started him in the second half because he had played so well and he exploded in those first six minutes,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said.
Purdue’s lead peaked at 26, and though Penn State would eventually slice into that lead, the Boilermakers were never seriously threatened the rest of the way.
“We have to do a better job of following through with the plan and I need to do a better job of coaching the plan, but you can’t overdo everything. You can’t change your system in two days. We need to stay as close to our system as possible,” Shrewsberry said.
Gillis wasn’t the only unlikely scorer in the contest.
Penn State forward Michael Henn, making just his second start of the season. Henn has a 6-foot-8, 244-pound defensive end-style build, intended to guard Edey, but he became a surprising source of points for Penn State.
Averaging 2.8 points, Henn lit up Purdue in the first six minutes. He scored nine of his 11 first-half points and the same margin for the Nittany Lions as a whole as Penn State led early.
Henn also did a passable job on Edey, who converted 4-for-5 for 8 points, though much of his production came via his five first-half offensive rebounds.
Gillis put the Boilermakers back in pole position. Gillis drilled four 3-pointers in a 21-9 run that gave Purdue its peak first-half lead of 30-18.
Gillis had 12 points at halftime, two shy of his season-high, all via four 3-pointers. Little did anyone realize he’d top that in the second half.
“It definitely felt good. It doesn’t feel like I didn’t anything different than any other games. The shots kept falling. I proved to myself I can do it in a game. I do it every single day, so there’s no reason I can’t make shots,” Gillis continued.
No. 1 Purdue 80, Penn St. 60
PENN ST. (14-8)
Dorsey 1-2 0-0 2, Henn 4-8 0-0 11, Funk 1-9 0-0 2, Pickett 5-11 0-0 12, Lundy 7-12 1-1 18, Dread 1-3 0-0 3, Wynter 1-3 0-0 3, Mahaffey 3-3 0-0 7, Njie 0-0 0-0 0, Clary 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 2-3 2, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 3-4 60.
PURDUE (22-1)
Furst 1-4 1-2 3, Edey 7-9 4-5 18, Loyer 2-8 0-0 5, Morton 2-5 0-0 6, Smith 4-9 0-0 9, Gillis 10-14 0-1 29, Jenkins 1-2 1-2 4, Kaufman-Renn 1-1 2-2 4, Newman 0-3 2-2 2, Waddell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 10-14 80.
Halftime: Purdue 35-29. 3-Point Goals: Penn St. 11-29 (Henn 3-6, Lundy 3-6, Pickett 2-4, Mahaffey 1-1, Wynter 1-1, Dread 1-3, Dorsey 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Funk 0-6), Purdue 14-31 (Gillis 9-12, Morton 2-4, Jenkins 1-2, Loyer 1-3, Smith 1-6, Furst 0-2, Newman 0-2). Rebounds: Penn St. 17 (Lundy 6), Purdue 38 (Edey 13). Assists: Penn St. 16 (Pickett 7), Purdue 19 (Smith 9). Total Fouls: Penn St. 14, Purdue 9.