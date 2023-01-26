The Associated Press
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Zach Edey had 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Fletcher Loyer finished with 17 points to help No. 1 Purdue hold off Michigan 75-70 on Thursday night.
The Boilermakers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) had a 15-0 run to go ahead 41-28 lead in the first half after there were 10 lead changes and four ties, but they couldn’t pull away.
USC 77, No. 8 UCLA 64
LOS ANGELES — Boogie Ellis scored 27 of his career-high 31 points in the second half, leading a 27-6 run that put the Trojans ahead for good, and Southern California defeated UCLA.
Three weeks ago, the Bruins eked out a 60-58 win after blowing an 18-point lead in front of their home fans.
This time, UCLA led by 12 in the first half only to watch Ellis put on a show after he scored four points and went 0-for-5 from 3-point range in the first half.
No. 21 Florida Atl 85, Middle Tennessee State 67
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Johnell Davis scored 25 points, and Florida Atlantic won its school-record 19th straight game, beating Middle Tennessee.
WOMEN’S
No. 6 Indiana 78, No. Ohio State 65
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Holmes scored 26 points, Yarden Garzon added 20, and Indiana surged in the third quarter, rallying past Ohio State.
The Hoosiers have won four straight in the series, seven in a row overall and maintained the best start in school history (19-1, 9-1 Big Ten) in front of raucous, record regular-season crowd of 10,455.
No. 5 UConn 84, Tennessee 67
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lou Lopez Senechal scored 26 points, and Aaliyah Edwards added 25 to leadConnecticut.
Aubrey Griffen and Dorka Juhasz, each scored 13 points for the Huskies (19-2),who extended their winning streak to 12 games.
No. 10 Maryland 72, No. 13 Michigan 64
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Diamond Miller scored 23 points, and Maryland closed the first quarter with a 13-2 run and led the rest of the way.
Abby Meyers contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (17-4, 8-2), who won for the 10th time in 11 games.
No. 15 N. Carolina 72, Pittsburgh 57
PITTSBURGH — Deja Kelly scored 23 points, and Kennedy Todd-Williams added 22 points as North Carolina used a big fourth quarter to beat Pittsburgh.
No. 23 M. Tenn. State 63, Florida Atlantic 48
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Kseniya Malashka scored 12 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter to make Middle Tennessee State a winner in its first game this season as a ranked team.