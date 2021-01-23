TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 20 points, Bendu Yeaney added a season-high 14 and No. 10 Arizona held off Utah for a 66-54 Pac-12 victory Friday.

n No. 13 Oregon 58,

Washington State 50

EUGENE, Ore. — Sedona Prince scored 14 points, Taylor Mikesell added 11 — including four free throws in the closing seconds — and Oregon beat Washington State.

MEN

n No. 7 Michigan 70,

Purdue 53

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Michigan coach Juwan Howard put the emphasis on defense from the first time his entire team practiced this season.

It paid big dividends Friday night.

On a night Isaiah Livers matched his season high with 22 points and Eli Brooks added 11, the seventh-ranked Wolverines used a staunch defense to pull away from Purdue.

