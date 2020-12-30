IOWA CITY, Iowa — Jordan Bohannon scored 24 points, CJ Fredrick added 19 and Luka Garza finished with 18 as No. 10 Iowa defeated No. 16 Northwestern 87-72 on Tuesday night.
The Hawkeyes (8-2, 2-1 Big Ten) won their eighth consecutive home game against a ranked opponent.
Bohannon was 7-of-11 from the field, including 6-of-9 on 3-pointers, and added five rebounds and five assists.
Garza had his streak of scoring 20 or more points against Big Ten opponents snapped at 18 consecutive games.
n No. 1 Gonzaga 112,
Dixie State 67
SPOKANE, Wash. — Corey Kispert scored 25 points, Joel Ayayi added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Gonzaga beat short-handed Dixie State.
Oumar Ballo added 17 points on 6-of-6 shooting for Gonzaga (9-0), which has won 43 consecutive home games, the longest streak in the nation.
n No. 2 Baylor 93,
Central Arkansas 56
WACO, Texas — MaCio Teague scored 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting, preseason AP All-America guard Jared Butler had 17 points, and Baylor remained undefeated with a rout of Central Arkansas.
n No. 9 West Virginia 75,
Northeastern 51
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Derek Culver scored 18 points, Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 points and 15 rebounds, and West Virginia capitalized on its size advantage to beat Northeastern.
Emmitt Matthews added 13 points for the Mountaineers (8-2).
n No. 13 Texas Tech 79,
Incarnate Word 51
LUBBOCK, Texas — Kevin McCullar scored 11 points in his season debut coming off an ankle injury, and Texas Tech cruised in a tune-up before Big 12 play resumes.
Marcus Santos-Silva also had 11 points for the Red Raiders (8-2).
Keaston Willis scored 13 points for Incarnate Word (1-4), but the Cardinals’ leading scorer was 2-of-9 from the field as the team shot 36% (15 of 42). Willis was 8-of-11 on free throws.
n No. 14 Rutgers 81,
Purdue 76
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Montez Mathis had a career-high 25 points, including 16 in the second half, and Rutgers beat Purdue without leading scorer Ron Harper Jr.
Harper tweaked his ankle in practice and was scratched an hour before tipoff. His injury is the latest for Rutgers (7-1, 3-1 Big Ten).
n Clemson 77,
No. 18 Florida State 67
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clyde Trapp scored 15 points and Nick Honor had all his 13 points in the second half, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, as Clemson rallied past Florida State.
n No. 24 Virginia Tech 80,
Miami 78
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Keve Aluma scored a career-high 26 points and Virginia Tech made crucial free throws in the final minute on the way to a victory over Miami.
Aluma hit 9 of 16 shots from the floor and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Hokies (8-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their fourth straight game and will enter 2021 at the top of the ACC standings.
Justyn Mutts added 15 points for Virginia Tech.