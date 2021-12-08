SELINSGROVE — Sophomore Vinny DeAngelo scored a game-high 25 points, and No. 19 Swarthmore College shot 54 percent from the field in beating Susquehanna 88-60 in a nonconference men's basketball game at O.W. Houts Gymnasium on Wednesday.
The Garnet scored 28 points off 15 Susquehanna turnovers, and outscored the River Hawks, 56-30, in the paint in a game that Susquehanna never led.
Swarthmore (7-1) was hot from the start, scoring the first seven points of the game before SU (5-3) pulled within 10-6 on a Howie Rankine, Jr., jumper four minutes into the game.
With the game 15-10 in the first half, the Garnet used an 11-0 spurt to open up a 16-point lead with 12:12 left in the first half on a three-point play from George Corzine.
SU cut the lead to 13 once before halftime, but Swarthmore took an 18-point advantage (44-26) into the break.
Susquehanna cut the lead to 16 twice early in the second half, but Corzine scored off a putback, and George Visconti knocked down a 3-pointer to push the Swarthmore lead back to 21, and the River Hawks never got closer the rest of the way.
Senior Danny Frauenheim was 6-of-9 from the field for a team-high 14 points, adding five rebounds as well, while freshman Cooper Haberern finished with seven points off the bench for Susquehanna. The River Hawks had six players with exactly six points apiece.
Lukas Yurasits and Isaiah Oluajayi each booked six points and six rebounds. Rankine tallied six points, two boards and was 3-of-3 from the floor, while Steven Ressler played a career-high 27 minutes en route to six points. Dominic Dunn and Wes Simons also finished with six points.
DeAngelo got to his game-high total for Swarthmore on 12-of-20 shooting, posting a game-high three steals as well, while Conor Hardkins posted 16 points as well. Visconti finished with 12 points, and Corzine came off the bench to added 11 points and seven rebounds.
The River Hawks wrap up their schedule before break with two road games — at Neumann on Saturday and at Ursinius after finals on Dec. 21, and don't return home until hosting Haverford on Jan. 4.
Swarthmore 88, Susquehanna 60
Swarthmore (7-1)
Vinny DeAngelo 12-20 1-3 25; Conor Harkins 6-12 0-0 16; George Visconti 4-11 1-2 12; Michael Caprise 1-5 1-1 3; Ryan Ingram 0-1 0-0 0; George Corzine 5-6 1-3 11; Colin Shaw 3-3 0-0 7; Abass Sallah 2-3 0-0 4; Roman Hinds 2-2 0-0 4; Justin Tucker 1-1 0-0 2; Matt Mulvey 0-2 0-0 0; Jared Groff 0-2 0-0 0; TJ Chapman 0-0 0-0 0; Major Eason 0-2 0-0 0; Chuck Sweat 0-0 0-0 0; Alec White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-74 6-11 88.
Susquehanna (5-3)
Danny Frauenheim 6-9 1-3 14; Lukas Yurasits 2-6 1-2 6; Dominic Dunn 3-8 0-2 6; Howie Rankine, Jr. 3-3 0-0 6; Wes Simons 2-5 2-2 6; Cooper Haberern 3-8 0-0 7; Steven Ressler 1-5 4-4 6; Isaiah Oluajayi 3-6 0-2 6; Jay Martin 1-3 0-0 2; Pat Corbett 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-53 9-17 60.
Halftime: Swarthmore, 44-26. 3-point goals: Swarthmore 8-24 (DeAngelo 0-2; Harkins 4-9; Visconti 3-7; Caprise 0-1; Shaw 1-1; Godfrey 0-1; Mulvey 0-1; Groff 0-1; Eason 0-1); SU 3-11 (Frauenheim 1-1; Yurasits 1-1; Dunn 0-3; Haberern 1-4; Ressler 0-1; Martin 0-1). Rebounds: Swarthmore 40 (Caprise 12); SU 31 (Yurasits and Oluajayi 6 each); Assists: Swarthmore 10 (DeAngelo 3); SU 10 (Ressler 3); Steals: Swarthmore 11 (DeAngelo 3); SU 5 (Five with one); Turnovers: Swarthmore 6, SU 15; Totals fouls: Swarthmore 15, Susquehanna 10. Fouled out: none; Technical fouls: none; A-179.