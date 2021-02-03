No. 19 Wisconsin defeated Penn State, 72-56, on Tuesday to avenge a 10-point loss in State College on Saturday.
Penn State (6-8, 3-7 Big Ten) scored just 25 points during a second half that included extended scoring droughts.
Wisconsin’s Jonathan Davis scored a career-high 17 points to go with four rebounds and three steals.
“They really came out and got the game played the way wanted to play it,” Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry said of Wisconsin. “I felt like we could never really get ourselves going at our own pace and tempo.”
Two Penn State players recorded double-digit scoring efforts. Myreon Jones led the way with 14 points while John Harrar added 10 points and five rebounds.
The Nittany Lions combined for 22-of-57 (38.6%) from the field and connected on 6-of-24 shots from beyond the arc.
After committing 12 turnovers in Saturday’s 81-71 loss at the Bryce Jordan Center, Wisconsin (14-5, 8-4) committed 10 during a first half in which the Badgers led by as many as seven points. An opportunistic Penn State scored 11 points off those turnovers, and entered halftime trailing, 33-31.
Penn State opened the second half on a 4:06 scoring drought that allowed Wisconsin to stretch its lead to 42-31. Izaiah Brockington made a jumper at the 15:54 mark to snap a scoreless streak.
“When they came out and they kind of jumped us in the second half, we were never really able to recover from that,” Ferry said. “Never really able to get into our groove.”
The Badgers received a 22-point contribution from their bench in the second half, and they scored 13 points off of seven second-half Penn State turnovers.
Wisconsin’s Brad Davison recorded 13 points and seven rebounds, and teammate Micah Potter ended with 12 points and eight rebounds.
“Getting stops, getting out in transition, we held them to no transition point this game, and I think last game it was like 20 (points) said Wisconsin’s Trevor Anderson, who scored nine points. “We had a little too many turnovers, but when you’re getting back and setting your defense, it’s always tougher to score against.”
Penn State hosts Maryland (10-8, 4-7 Big Ten) at 7 p.m. on Friday in both teams’ first meeting this season.