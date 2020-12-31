The Associated Press
WACO, Texas — MaCio Teague had 18 points to lead six players scoring in double figures for No. 2 Baylor, which beat Alcorn State 105-76 on Wednesday for its second lopsided victory in a 23-hour span.
Jared Butler added 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Matthew Mayer had 14 points for the Bears. Davion Mitchell, Jordan Turner and Zach Loveday each scored 10.
n No. 23 Virginia 66,
Notre Dame 57
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kihei Clark had 19 points and five assists, and Virginia continued its dominance over Notre Dame.
The Cavaliers (5-2, 1-0) improved to 12-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference openers under coach Tony Bennett, and 10-0 in ACC regular-season matchups against the Fighting Irish.
n No. 25 Ohio State 90,
Nebraska 54
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Ahrens came off the bench to score 18 points, and freshman Zed Key added 14 points on 5-for-5 shooting as Ohio State used balanced scoring to beat Nebraska for its third win in four games.
Duane Washington Jr. added 13 points, Justice Sueing 12 and Seth Towns 11 as Ohio State (8-2, 2-2 Big Ten) got points from 10 players.
WOMEN
n No. 21 South Florida 63,
Tulsa 35
TULSA, Okla — Elisa Pinzan made 3-of-5 from 3-point range, and had 13 points to help South Florida beat Tulsa.
n No. 23 Gonzaga 58,
Pepperdine 42
MALIBU, Calif. — Jill Townsend had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Jenn Wirth added 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Gonzaga beat Pepperdine for its sixth straight win.