SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Ian Book threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores in his final home game at Notre Dame, leading the second-ranked Fighting Irish to a 45-21 victory over Syracuse on Saturday.
The fifth-year senior led the Irish to a victory as a starter for the 30th time, the most ever for a Notre Dame quarterback. The Irish (10-0, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, CFP No. 2) ran their winning streak to 16 games, best on the country, and their home winning streak to 24.
Next up for the Irish, who are playing this season in a pandemic as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, is the Dec. 19 league championship game in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will be a rematch against No. 4 Clemson.
Book was 24-for-37 for 285 yards, with touchdown passes of 21, 28 and 26 to Javon McKinley, who had seven receptions for 111 yards.
Book scored on runs of 28 and 17 yards and rushed for 53 yards while improving to 30-3 as a starter and passing Notre Dame greats Tom Clements, Ron Powlus and Brady Quinn for most victories as a starting quarterback.
n No. 3 Ohio State 52,
Michigan State 12
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Justin Fields threw two touchdown passes and Haskell Garrett returned an interception for a score in Ohio State’s victory over Michigan State.
The Buckeyes (5-0 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP) were able to take the field after a coronavirus-related cancellation the previous weekend. They were without coach Ryan Day and a few other members of the staff. Ohio State also had a list of 23 unavailable players, but none of that seemed to faze the Buckeyes.
Fields also ran for two scores.
Now the big question is whether Ohio State’s regular-season finale against Michigan next weekend will be played. The Wolverines did not play this weekend for virus-related reasons.
n No. 4 Clemson 45,
Virginia Tech 10
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Trevor Lawrence had two touchdown runs and threw a scoring pass and Clemson beat Virginia Tech to set up a rematch against Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
The Tigers (9-1, 8-1) ended their regular-season schedule with a chance for a sixth consecutive conference title and revenge against Notre Dame after a 47-40 loss in South Bend on Nov. 7 when Lawrence was sidelined by COVID-19.
n No. 5 Texas A&M 31,
Auburn 20
Auburn, Ala. — Kellen Mond threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Texas A&M scored 17 points in the fourth quarter in a comeback victory over Auburn.
The Aggies (7-1 Southeastern Conference) dominated the final quarter to win their sixth straight and remain in College Football Playoff contention. The Tigers (5-4) led 20-14 entering the fourth.
n No. 6 Florida 31,
Tennessee 19
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kyle Trask threw for 433 yards and four touchdowns and Florida beat Tennessee wrap up a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game.
Trask completed 35-of-49 passes without committing a turnover. He even had a 32-yard punt late in the game.
Kyle Pitts had seven receptions for 128 yards, helping the Gators (8-1, No. 6 CFP) win the SEC’s East Division.
Playing with a depleted roster, Tennessee (2-6) dropped its sixth consecutive game. The Vols were missing 16 players.
n No. 9 Miami 48, Duke 0
DURHAM, N.C. — D’Eriq King threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to help Miami rout Duke in the Hurricanes’ return from a two-week pause amid coronavirus issues.
King hit Mike Harley for an 89-yard touchdown strike in the third quarter for the Hurricanes (8-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 10 CFP), and Cam’Ron Harris ran for 96 yards and two scores.
Miami had its first road shutout in 20 years, while Duke (2-8, 1-8) was shut out for the first time in a dozen years. Miami held the Blue Devils to 177 total yards and forcing five turnovers.
n No. 12 Iowa State 42,
West Virginia 6
AMES, Iowa — Brock Purdy threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns and Iowa State dominated on defense in a rout of West Virginia to secure its first appearance in the Big 12 championship game.
The Cyclones (8-2, 8-1, No. 9 CFP) were assured a spot in the conference title game Dec. 19 when TCU finished its win over Oklahoma State about the same time as kickoff against the Mountaineers (5-4, 4-4).
Iowa State scored touchdowns on its first three possessions and finished with 483 total yards against the Big 12’s top defense, while holding West Virginia to 263.
n Rice 20, No. 15 Marshall 0
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Safety Naeem Smith returned one of five Marshall interceptions for a touchdown and Rice shocked the Thundering Herd for their first loss.
The three-touchdown underdog Owls (2-2 Conference USA) beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 1997 despite being without their two top offensive weapons and getting outgained 245 yards to 213.
Marshall (7-1, 4-1, No. 21 CFP) saw the end of its bid to keep a perfect season going.
Rice was missing quarterback Mike Collins and leading wide receiver Austin Trammell, who did not play due to undisclosed injuries unrelated to COVID-19.
Backup quarterback JoVoni Johnson had not attempted a pass in two previous games this season. The Owls didn’t need his arm much, using its ground game behind freshman Khalan Griffin to eat up clock time against the nation’s top rushing defense.
n TCU 29,
No. 19 Oklahoma State 22
FORT WORTH, Texas — Max Duggan threw a go-ahead, 71-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter and ran for two more scores in the Horned Frogs’ victory over Oklahoma State.
Duggan threw for 265 yards and ran for 104 to lead the Horned Frogs (5-4 Big 12). Derius Davis caught the long TD pass in stride near the 25 with 7:56 left to give the Horned Frogs the lead.
TCU, which overcame five turnovers, stayed in front when Trevon Moehrig made a one-handed interception of a deflected pass in the end zone, and TCU had a fourth-down stop with 2:18 left after its last turnover.
Oklahoma State (6-3, 5-3), with a makeup game remaining at Baylor, wasn’t necessarily eliminated from making the Big 12 championship game in two weeks, but would need a lot of help to get there.
n California 21,
No. 21 Oregon 17
BERKELEY, Calif. — Chase Garbers threw a touchdown pass and ran for a short score, Muelu Iosefa had a late fumble recovery, and California beat Oregon for its first victory of the season.
Oregon (3-2 Pac-12) got the ball back with 2:01 left and Tyler Shough marched the Ducks down the field, but his team gave the ball away once again in what has become a problematic pattern this season.
Garbers completed 10 of his first 13 passes and wound up 20-of-32 for 183 yards for the Golden Bears (1-3).
Shough’s 67-yard completion to Travis Dye in the final minute of the second quarter set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Cyrus Habibi-Likio that lifted the Ducks to a 17-14 halftime lead.
n No. 22 Tulsa 19, Navy 6
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Tulsa clinched a spot in the American Athletic Conference title game, using a strong defensive effort and 66-yard touchdown pass from Zach Smith to Josh Johnson to beat Navy for its sixth straight victory.
The Golden Hurricane (6-1, 6-0, No. 24 CFP) needed to win one of their final two games to play for the AAC championship. Tulsa will face Cincinnati at home next weekend before taking on the Bearcats for the title Dec. 19.
Navy (3-6, 3-4) will take a four-game losing streak into next week’s clash with Army.
n Stanford 31,
No. 23 Washington 26
SEATTLE — Austin Jones rushed for a pair of first-half touchdowns, Davis Mills threw a 3-yard scoring pass to Scooter Harrington early in the second half, and Stanford held off Washington.
A crazy week for Stanford that saw the Cardinal forced away from campus in California to continue their season ended with their first victory over the Huskies in Seattle since 2014. Stanford relocated its entire program from the Bay Area to Seattle this week, used a high school for practice and even had its Friday walkthrough in a public park in the suburb of Bellevue, just across Lake Washington from Husky Stadium.
The Cardinal (2-2 Pac-12) will remain on the road before next week’s game against Oregon State.
Washington (3-1) will still likely have a chance at the Pac-12 North title if it can win at Oregon next week.
n No. 24 Iowa 35, Illinois 21
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Spencer Petras threw three touchdown passes and Iowa scored 35 straight points after trailing by two touchdowns early to beat Illinois.
Petras was 18-of-28 for 220 yards for Iowa (5-2 Big Ten) and Tyler Goodson had 19 rushes for 92 yards.
Illinois is 2-4.