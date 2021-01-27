AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin Reaves scored 23 points and made two free throws with 18.3 seconds left that proved to be the difference as No. 24 Oklahoma beat short-handed No. 5 Texas 80-79 on Tuesday night.
Reaves’ free throws gave the Sooners a three-point lead before Andrew Jones made two free throws seconds later to get Texas within one. The Longhorns nearly forced a turnover on the inbounds pass before fouling Oklahoma’s Jalen Hill with 2.3 seconds to play.
Hill missed his first free throw, then intentionally missed his second but failed to hit the rim, giving Texas the ball. The Sooners (10-4, 6-3) then intercepted a long pass to end the game.
n No. 9 Alabama 70,
Kentucky 59
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jaden Shackelford scored 21 points to help Alabama beat Kentucky, and complete its first regular season two-game sweep over the Wildcats since 1989.
n No. 18 Tennessee 56,
Mississippi State 53
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Yves Pons scored 13 points and Tennessee overcame a miserable shooting night to beat Mississippi State.
Pons was a critical force in the first half for the Vols. In the final 2:30 of the game, it was freshman Keon Johnson who scored four of his eight points, while taking an important charging foul, to seal the victory for Tennessee (11-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference).
n Dayton 76,
No. 22 Saint Louis 71
ST. LOUIS — Jalen Crutcher scored 27 points and Ibi Watson added 18 to lead Dayton to a win over Saint Louis.
Saint Louis was playing its first game since Dec. 23 as the program suspended team activities due to a COVID-19 outbreak just before the team’s first scheduled conference game Dec. 30.
WOMEN
n No. 1 Louisville 79,
Miami (Fla.) 76
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dana Evans scored 20 points, including Louisville’s final 12 capped by two free throws with 6.5 seconds remaining, helping the top-ranked Cardinals survive Miami (Florida).
Louisville (15-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) led throughout in winning their third consecutive game as the No. 1 women’s team, but had to hold off a furious late rally by the Hurricanes.
n No. 9 Baylor 82, TCU 49
WACO, Texas — NaLyssa Smith had 18 points with a career-high 16 rebounds, Moon Ursin scored 21 points, and Baylor beat TCU, completing another regular-season series sweep against the instate rival Horned Frogs.