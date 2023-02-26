BOULDER, Colo. — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points and Tyger Campbell had 13 of his 14 points in the second half as No. 4 UCLA hung on to beat Colorado 60-56 on Sunday.
Amari Bailey added 11 points for UCLA (25-4, 16-2 Pac-12), which won its eighth in a row to close out an undefeated February and clinch the regular-season conference title.
KJ Simpson had 14 points to lead Colorado (15-15, 7-12). Tristan da Silva, who left the game with just over five minutes remaining with an apparent lower leg injury, and Luke O'Brien each scored 13 points. Colorado nearly pulled off the upset against UCLA after coming off a lopsided loss to USC.
The Buffaloes fought back to take a 45-44 lead on da Silva's 3-pointer with 8:13 remaining, capping an 8-2 run by the Buffaloes. The game remained tight down the stretch with the score tied twice in the final 3:41.
Jaquez made one of two free throws with 2:17 left to put UCLA on top by a point and Campbell added another basket for the Bruins. The Buffaloes got back within two points on a pair of free throws by Lawson Lovering with seven seconds remaining. Bailey was fouled on the subsequent inbounds play and he made both free throws to secure the victory over Colorado, which did not get a shot off in the final seconds.
Maryland 75, No. 21 Northwestern 59
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jahmir Young scored 18 points and Don Carey added 13 to help Maryland wrap up an undefeated home season in conference play with a 75-59 victory over No. 21 Northwestern on Sunday.
The Terrapins (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) finished 16-1 overall at home, and they used unusually impressive 3-point shooting to turn back the Wildcats (20-9, 11-7). Maryland's win also clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title for No. 5 Purdue.
The 6-foot-1 Young threw down an emphatic dunk to give Maryland a 35-32 lead. He later made a 3 at the buzzer to put the Terps up 41-39 at halftime.
Maryland was 8 for 11 from long distance in the first half, and both teams were shooting around 60% from the field. The Terps didn't regress much in the second. A 3 by Carey capped a 12-2 run that put Maryland up 67-51, and it was smooth sailing from there.
Chase Audige led Northwestern with 16 points.
No. 20 Providence 88, Georgetown 68
WASHINGTON — Ed Croswell scored a career-high 25 points and No. 20 Providence easily dispatched last-place Georgetown 88-68 on Sunday despite leading scorer Bryce Hopkins matching his season low with six points.
The Friars (21-8, 13-5 Big East) got double-digit performances from Jared Bynum, who had 18 points, and Noah Locke and Devin Carter, who each added 12. That helped Providence bounce back from its largest loss of the season — an 87-69 defeat at No. 18 UConn on Wednesday — as it continues to position itself for one of the top seeds in the Big East Tournament.
Primo Spears had 26 points to lead Georgetown (7-23, 2-17), which has lost 13 straight games against AP Top 25 teams dating back to its surprising 2021 Big East Tournament championship under coach Patrick Ewing. The Hoyas also have lost their last 11 games at home to ranked opponents, last beating then-No. 25 Creighton on Jan. 15, 2020.
Georgetown opened the second half on a 12-3 run fueled by four 3-pointers to pull within 49-39. The Hoyas would never get closer and trailed by as many as 27 after two Croswell free throws with 10:57 remaining. Croswell added 13 rebounds and had a career-high six assists.