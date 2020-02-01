The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas — Queen Egbo scored 17 points, and No. 2 Baylor used a big third quarter to extend its domination over Big 12 rival Texas with a 64-44 win Friday night.
Egbo and Didi Richards each scored eight points in the third as Baylor quickly stretched a five-point halftime lead to 18. The Lady Bears outscored Texas 23-5 in the period.
Baylor (19-1, 8-0) has won 21 of the last 22 against Texas and stretched its Big 12 regular-season winning streak to 49 games.
n No. 16 Arizona 92,
No. 8 UCLA 66
TUCSON, Ariz. — Aari McDonald scored 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting, and Arizona beat UCLA.
Sam Thomas added 20 points as the Wildcats (17-3, 6-3 Pac-12) got off to a hot start, took a big lead and never allowed the Bruins back into the game.
McDonald, a junior guard from Fresno, California, has scored in double figures in all 57 games of her college career, the longest active streak in the nation. She has 10 20-point games this season.
n Creighton 63,
No. 11 DePaul 61
CHICAGO — Olivia Elger scored a career-high 28 points and powered Creighton’s comeback from a 22-point deficit to snap DePaul’s 10-game winning streak.
Elger finished 7-of-10 from 3-point range, including three 3-pointers during the third quarter when the Bluejays (14-7, 6-4 Big East) cut a 20-point halftime deficit to within 49-46 after outscoring the Blue Demons 25-8 in the period.
n No. 19 Arizona State 76,USC 75, 3 OTs
TEMPE, Ariz. — Reili Richardson made a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in the third overtime, and Arizona State edged Southern California for coach Charli Turner Thorne’s 500th career victory.
n No. 24 Missouri State 90,
Bradley 56
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Brice Calip and Jasmine Franklin scored 15 points each, and Missouri State beat Bradley to tie the Braves atop the Missouri Valley Conference.