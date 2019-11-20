The Associated Press
WACO, Texas — Queen Egbo had 16 points and 10 rebounds, NaLyssa Smith added 12 points, and No. 2 Baylor survived its first true test this season. The defending national champion Lady Bears finally pulled away late in a 58-46 win over No. 22 South Florida on Tuesday night.
After winning their first three games by an average margin of nearly 71 points, the Lady Bears (4-0) had only a one-point lead midway through the third quarter.
n No. 4 UConn 83,
Virginia 44
HARTFORD, Conn. — Megan Walker scored 15 of her 19 points in the first half, and UConn blew out Virginia.
Christyn Williams added 17 points for the Huskies (4-0), who extended their home winning streak to 96 games.
Jocelyn Willoughby scored 13 points for Virginia (2-3), which was coming off a three-point loss at home to No. 13 Kentucky.
n No. 14 N.C. State 62,
Maine 34
RALEIGH, N.C. — Elissa Cunane had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her second straight double-double, and North Carolina State beat Maine for its ninth straight 4-0 start to a season.
N.C. State entered ranked third nationally in field-goal percentage defense and held Maine to 25% on 14-of-57 shooting.
n No. 15 Michigan State 76,
Oakland 56
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Taryn McCutcheon scored 16 points, Mardrekia Cook added 14, and Michigan State defeated Oakland.
The Spartans (4-0) trailed the entire first quarter. McCutcheon hit two 3-pointers 45 seconds apart to open the second quarter that began a 9-0 run, and Michigan State led the rest of the way.
n No. 23 Tennessee 73,
Stetson 46
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rennia Davis scored 15 points, and Rae Burrell had a double-double as Tennessee rolled to a victory over Stetson.
MEN
n No. 4 Kansas 75,
East Tennessee State 63
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Udoka Azubuike pounded home 21 points, Devon Dotson added 19, and Kansas weathered East Tennessee State’s second-half charge.
Marcus Garrett added 13 points for the Jayhawks (3-1), who led by as many as 18 early in the game before the Pirates (3-1) closed within 61-56 with just over 5 minutes to go.
n No. 7 Virginia 61,
Vermont 55
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Mamadi Diakite scored 19 points, and Virginia withstood a 3-point shooting display by Anthony Lamb, and beat Vermont.