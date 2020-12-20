You made it to the finish line, Nittany Lions fans.
Penn State, along with the Big Ten, on Saturday pulled off what was considered inconceivable just three months ago as many of the conference’s teams finished their regular seasons with contests this weekend.
Ohio State defeated Northwestern in the Big Ten title game on Saturday, which will likely give the conference a representative in the upcoming College Football Playoff.
Not long after Penn State’s win against Illinois, the program announced it will not participate in a bowl game this season. Who could truly blame any of them for wanting to pack up their gear and head home for the holidays?
After all, they’re the ones who were asked to make plenty of sacrifices this year to ensure the completion of a season.
Speaking of the season, Penn State and Rutgers lay claim to being the only two programs in the 14-team Big Ten to have played an uninterrupted season. The fact is mind-boggling, as each week the number of cancelations across conferences around the country grew with each passing week.
The Pac-12 title game pitted South division champion USC against Oregon. The Ducks were tabbed to play in the championship game after North division winner Washington was unable to play because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. As should have been expected in 2020, Oregon upset USC on Friday to win the Pac-12 title.
“We said whoever handles this pandemic best is going to end up holding up that trophy,” Oregon coach Mario Cristobal told ESPN staff writer Kyle Bonagura after the game.
The path to the Big Ten championship game this year wasn’t without its bumps, either. Conference athletic directors and senior women’s administrators earlier this month voted to eliminate the six-games-played requirements because East division leader Ohio State played just three games during October and November after coronavirus outbreaks in Columbus and elsewhere caused the cancelations of games.
The Buckeyes entered Saturday’s title game against Northwestern having only played five games.
While Saturday’s win brought elation to Penn State, its coaching staff and players, it’s not a stretch to say making it through the nine-game, regular-season schedule that started on Oct. 24 unscathed also added a measure of satisfaction.
Nittany Lions’ players confirmed that following Saturday’s 35-point win.
“It’s tremendous,” Penn State defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher said. “That’s just a testament to everybody’s sacrifice. We couldn’t be normal college students; coaches couldn’t live their normal lives. The whole staff, everybody who walks in that building had to change their whole lifestyle and sacrifice the little things that everybody enjoys. It’s amazing.”
Lost in all the emotions that accompanied each week — whether those emotions were determined by a win or a loss — was just how much went into making this season possible, which made it a success.
Everyone from coach James Franklin, to Mustipher to Penn State’s Lasch Building custodial crew played a role in pulling it off. While Penn State’s four-game win streak to conclude the regular season is cause for cheer, just as much excitement and acknowledgment should be given to the fact the Nittany Lions played their regular-season schedule uninterrupted.
“I thought we had a really good plan and a really good policy, and at the end of the day, people made the choices to follow it not only when they were with us but when they were away from us,” Franklin said.