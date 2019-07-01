A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Jimmy Butler has agreed to a $142 million, four-year contract and will be traded to the Miami Heat by the Philadelphia 76ers.
Miami and Philadelphia were still working out some aspects of the swap, such as the addition of Dallas as the third team, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been finalized. The Heat will be sending Josh Richardson to Philadelphia and were in talks to trade Goran Dragic to Dallas as part of the move.
Butler met with the Heat right when free agency began at 6 p.m. Sunday and made clear that he wanted to be in Miami.
The Philadelphia 76ers also have agreed to sign Al Horford to a four-year contract with $97 million guaranteed.
The person says the deal could be worth up to $109 million if certain incentives are reached. The person spoke to The Associated Press Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deal was not finalized.
The 6-foot-10 Horford averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for Boston last season.
ESPN also reported late on Sunday night that former Bucknell star Mike Muscala signed a deal with Oklahoma City. Terms of the deal weren’t released.
Damian Lillard wasn’t a top-five pick. Tobias Harris wasn’t a lottery pick. Khris Middleton wasn’t even a first-rounder.
Their bank balances won’t know the difference soon.
Free agency opened Sunday with nearly $2 billion in deals getting struck in the opening hours — and that’s even without Kyrie Irving officially joining Brooklyn, as has been expected, or any word from Kawhi Leonard about his future plans to either stay with NBA champion Toronto or move elsewhere.
Lillard agreed to a $196 million, four-year extension with Portland that will kick in for the 2021-22 season. Harris is staying in Philadelphia for $180 million over the next five years and Middleton gave Milwaukee a bit of a discount in agreeing to a $178 million, five-year deal — $12 million shy of what he could have commanded.
Even injuries couldn’t derail the spending.
Kevin Durant announced that he’s leaving Golden State and joining Brooklyn on a $164 million, four-year deal — even though he’ll miss next season with an Achilles injury and could have gotten $221 million for five years from the Warriors. And Kristaps Porzingis, who hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since Feb. 6, 2018 because of a knee injury, will sign a $158 million, five-year contract to stay with Dallas.
All deals were confirmed to The Associated Press by people with direct knowledge of the agreements, all speaking on condition of anonymity because the NBA moratorium prevents new contracts from being signed until noon Eastern time on Saturday.
“From the trade to the Sixers in February, through the regular season and playoffs and now on to free agency, this contract is a culmination of so much in my life and basketball career,” Harris wrote in an essay published on ESPN.com. “It’s also a new beginning.”
The Sixers lost guard JJ Redick to the New Orleans Pelicans. Two people familiar with the situation say the Pelicans and Redick have agreed on a two-year contract worth about $26.5 million.
Mike Scott will return to the 76ers. Scott agreed to a $9.8 million, two year contract.
There were a lot of new beginnings Sunday.
Irving and Leonard remained on the market, at least technically in Irving’s case, after the initial flurry of free agency — and even with their deals still not closed, nine players agreed to contracts that will be worth $100 million or more. Lillard, Harris, Middleton, Durant, Porzingis, Butler, Kemba Walker ($141 million, four-year deal with Boston), and Nikola Vucevic ($100 million, four years with Orlando) were the big early winners, with more likely to come.
Point guards did particularly well, and will likely keep doing well.
Lillard, Irving (when he gets his $141 million for four years from Brooklyn, as expected) and Walker guaranteed themselves nearly a half-billion dollars. Ricky Rubio also cashed in, getting $51 million for three years from the Phoenix Suns and restricted free agent D’Angelo Russell was believed to be a target for both Minnesota and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Meanwhile, the Leonard watch continued with no hints from his camp. The NBA Finals MVP and now two-time champion will meet with the Raptors in the coming days, Toronto coach Nick Nurse said.
Nurse didn’t say where the Raptors will be seeing Leonard, but said the NBA champs believe they “have a really good chance” to keep him.
“I think he had a tremendous year,” Nurse said at an event in Jefferson, Iowa, near his hometown. “I think it’s a great place. You guys can see our fans and ownership is great. Our front office leadership is great, his teammates. You know, everything went well for him to re-sign. And probably mostly, on top of that, would be his health. He was a guy that missed a whole season, and he had a good, healthy year and played his best basketball in the playoffs.”
In other key deals Sunday:
n Indiana is set to acquire 2017 rookie of the year Malcolm Brogdon from Milwaukee and sign the shooting guard to a four-year, $85 million deal.
n Harrison Barnes, as expected, is remaining in Sacramento on what will be a four-year, $85 million contract.
n The Pacers lost forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Utah Jazz, which agreed to pay the forward $73.1 million over the next four years.
n Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose will sign a two-year, $15 million contract with the Detroit Pistons.
n New York, with Knicks fans hoping for a shot at Durant, is signing Julius Randle to a $63 million deal.
n San Antonio kept Rudy Gay on a two-year, $32 million deal, and added veteran forward DeMarre Carroll on a two-year, $12 million deal.