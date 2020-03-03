The Associated Press
DURHAM, N.C. — Cassius Stanley saw the pass coming his way, soared high to corral the ball then threw it down with his right hand to throw the home crowd into a frenzy as Duke’s lead ballooned.
The 12th-ranked Blue Devils had finally gotten loose in the second half, both from North Carolina State and the frustrations from a recent pair of losses.
Stanley had 14 of his 18 points after halftime while Duke used dominating work on the boards along with some zone defense to beat the Wolfpack 88-69 on Monday night, a big reversal from a blowout loss to N.C. State less than two weeks earlier.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said back-to-back road losses at Wake Forest and reigning national champion Virginia had “knocked back” his players, but they responded well.
WOMEN
n No. 5 UConn 80,
South Florida 39
HARTFORD, Conn. — UConn is rounding into familiar form just in time for the postseason.
Megan Walker scored 23 points, and the fifth-ranked Huskies completed their seventh consecutive undefeated American Athletic Conference regular season with a rout of South Florida.