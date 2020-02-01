Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi won a 7-0 decision over Penn State’s Seth Nevills at heavyweight in the final match on Friday night to give the Hawkeyes the three points needed to secure a 19-17 home win in the dual meet.
Iowa earned its first dual meet victory against Penn State since 2015 and improved to 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the Big Ten.
Penn State dropped to 7-2 and 4-1 in league meets.
Six Iowa wrestlers hail from Pennsylvania: Austin DeSanto (Exeter High), Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional High), Max Murin (Central Cambria High), Gavin Teasdale (Jefferson Morgan High), Kaleb Young (Punxsutawney High) and Michael Kemerer (Franklin Regional High).
Two-time NCAA national champion, No. 1-ranked Spencer Lee (Iowa), opened the meet with a win against Brandon Meredith at 125 pounds. Lee secured the victory in the second round following a technical fall (3:18).