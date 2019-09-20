The online world reared its ugly head again this week when rumors started that Shikellamy threatened to forfeit its Oct. 11 game with Southern Columbia, forcing the Tigers to find another opponent.
That never happened.
Southern Columbia switching to play Wyoming Area — while the Braves will play the Warriors’ original opponent, Holy Redeemer — began without much input from the Braves until the plan for Southern Columbia to head to Wyoming was almost completed.
By the way, the Braves and Holy Redeemer were discussing playing the game at a neutral site, but the Royals will now travel to Sunbury, so if there is one positive for Shikellamy, they get an extra home game.
I don’t really care that Southern Columbia switched three games this season. This will probably be their only chance to be on ESPN and, to be honest, the Shikellamy and Hughesville games that were replaced with Montoursville and Wyoming Area will probably be much better matchups for both the Braves and Spartans.
I think the issue most people have is due to the belief that Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth runs both the Heartland Athletic Conference and District 4 as sort of a shadow president.
I also don’t think Roth realizes there is that perception, nor would he care, to be honest.
But when the Tigers decide to make a schedule change on a Monday and it’s done with both district and PIAA approval by Wednesday in the late afternoon, that sparks the outrage about how Roth controls things.
The actual truth — District 2 chairman Frank Majikes called District 4 chairman Jim Zack, who talked to the steering committee, and had it approved before coach Roth called — is much more benign.
Though they’ve done a better job with the website and things of that nature, District 4 is still not the most forthcoming in the state.
You can read all about our Right to Know fight with them in our news section. I think that weighs into these Southern Columbia conspiracy theories, as well.
The other part of changing schedules is the thought of chasing points, or power rankings, in this case. Southern Columbia has a huge lead over Mount Carmel for the top seed in District 4 Class 2A, so picking up and beating an undefeated bigger school only lengthens a big lead.
I do wonder how Western Wayne — which is locked in a struggle with Wyoming Area for the top seed in District 2 Class 3A — feels about the Warriors picking up an undefeated Southern Columbia team instead of playing a team on a 13-game losing streak.