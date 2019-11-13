The Associated Press
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Evansville showed no fear either of Kentucky or venerable Rupp Arena, where the Wildcats had been perfect at ruining visitors’ dreams of pulling off the seemingly impossible.
Until Tuesday night.
Not only did the Purple Aces deal No. 1 Kentucky a stunning 67-64 upset, they beat the bigger, stronger Wildcats at their own game throughout. When it was over, players, coaches and their fans whooped it up in a corner of the famed court, making sure they savored every bit of a momentous victory.
Sam Cunliffe scored 17 points, including two free throws with 6.8 seconds remaining to silence Kentucky (2-1) and a crowd of 19,101 — most of whom had expected a routine nonconference win from the Wildcats, who were 25-point favorites and had earned the top ranking a day earlier.
Those expectations never materialized as Evansville (2-0) controlled the younger Wildcats on both ends of the floor.
K.J. Riley added 18 points as the Purple Aces — coached by Walter McCarty, who won a national title with Kentucky in 1996 — pulled off the biggest upset in program history with their first win over a No. 1 team in three tries.
n No. 2 Duke 105,
Central Arkansas 54
DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Matthew Hurt scored a season-high 19 points to help Duke beat Central Arkansas.
Fellow freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added season highs of 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils.
n No. 8 Gonzaga 97,
North Dakota 66
SPOKANE, Wash. — Filip Petrusev had 19 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots as Gonzaga beat North Dakota.
n No. 14 Oregon 82,
No. 14 Memphis 74
PORTLAND, Ore. — Shakur Juiston had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Oregon held off Memphis in the first Phil Knight Invitational.
Payton Pritchard added 14 points and six assists as the Ducks collected their third straight win to open the season.
James Wiseman had 14 points and 12 rebounds as controversy continued to swirl round the Tigers’ 7-foot-1 freshman phenom. Memphis (2-1) was led by Lester Quinones with 16 points.
n No. 20 Washington 56,
Mount St. Mary’s 46
SEATTLE — Isaiah Stewart scored 16 points and blocked five shots, Nahziah Carter scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half, and No. 20 Washington overcame an awful first half offensively to pull away from Mount St. Mary’s.
n No. 17 Utah State 97,
Denver 56
LOGAN, Utah — Brock Miller scored a career-high 27 points, and Utah State cruised to a victory over Denver.
n No. 21 Xavier 63,
Missouri 58, OT
CINCINNATI — Naji Marshall hit a 3-pointer that tied it in regulation and made a pair of free throws in overtime as Xavier overcame poor outside shooting, and rallied to a victory over Missouri.
n No. 22 Auburn 70,
South Alabama 69
MOBILE, Ala. — Freshman Isaac Okoro made a layup with 2.9 seconds left to lift Auburn to a victory over South Alabama.