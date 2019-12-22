The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Jermaine Samuels hit a 3-pointer with 20.5 seconds left, and No. 18 Villanova beat No. 1 Kansas 56-55 on Saturday, making the Jayhawks the latest top-ranked team to fall this season.
The Jayhawks (9-2) had moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the poll this season. It is the first time the AP poll has had five school at No. 1 before New Year’s Day; the record for a season is seven in 1982-83.
Unlike Duke and Louisville which lost to unranked teams, Kansas lost to a traditional national power that has had its number in recent seasons. The Wildcats (9-2) finally nudged ahead in a back-and-forth game.
n No. 2 Gonzaga 112,
Eastern Washington 77
SPOKANE, Wash. — Filip Petrusev had 24 points and nine rebounds to help Gonzaga beat Eastern Washington, clearing a path for the Bulldogs to become the sixth top-ranked team in the nation so far this season.
n No. 5 Ohio State 71, No. 6 Kentucky 65
LAS VEGAS — D.J. Carton had 13 points, Kaleb Wesson added 12 before fouling out, and Ohio State outlasted Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic.
Nate Sestina scored 17 and hit five 3-pointers, and Tyrese Maxey added 15 points for the Wildcats.
n No. 11 Memphis 77, Jackson State 49
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Precious Achiuwa had 20 points and nine rebounds, and DJ Jeffries added 13 points to help Memphis beat Jackson State.
Memphis (10-1) weathered 28 turnovers.
n No. 12 Auburn 75, Lehigh 51
AUBURN, Ala. — Austin Wiley had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Auburn, at 11-0 the only unbeaten Power Five program and one of four undefeated teams in the country.
Auburn led 27-20 at the half and pulled away from there. J’Von McCormick scored 18 points, hitting three straight 3-pointers to put the game away.
n Colorado 78, No. 13 Dayton 76, OT
CHICAGO — D’shawn Schwartz nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, McKinley Wright IV scored a season-high 29 points, and Colorado beat Dayton in overtime.
The Buffaloes (10-2) trailed by 14 in the first half, led by eight in the second and came away with the win after Obi Toppin hit a tying 3 in the final seconds of regulation for Dayton (9-2).
n No. 14 Michigan 86, Presbyterian 44
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jon Teske scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half, and Michigan cruised past Presbyterian despite losing Isaiah Livers to an apparent injury.
The Wolverines (9-3) snapped a two-game losing streak.
Livers went up for a dunk attempt and missed early in the first half, drawing a foul in the process. While he moved around under his own power, he was holding his left knee.
n No. 15 Michigan State 101,
Eastern Michigan 48
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cassius Winston had 21 points and seven assists for Michigan State.
The Spartans (9-3) have won four straight.
n No. 17 Butler 70, Purdue 61
INDIANAPOLIS — Bryce Golden scored 14 points and Butler used relentless defense to pull away from Purdue in the Crossroads Classic.
The Bulldogs (11-1) have won two straight since losing at No. 11 Baylor.
n No. 19 Florida State 66,
South Florida 60
SUNRISE, Fla. — Florida State used smothering defense to overcome a 10-point deficit in the final seven minutes, and beat South Florida in the Orange Bowl Classic.
The Seminoles (10-2) forced 24 turnovers, including seven as they outscored the Bulls 19-3 down the stretch.
n No. 20 San Diego State 80, Utah 52
LOS ANGELES — Malachi Flynn scored 16 points, and San Diego State remained one of the nation’s four unbeaten teams with the victory over Utah in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Staples Center.
n No. 21 Tennessee 75,
Jacksonville State 53
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jordan Bowden scored 19 points, and Tennessee beat Jacksonville State to give Volunteers coach Rick Barnes his 700th career victory.
Barnes improved his record to 700-367 record in 32 seasons at George Mason (1987-88), Providence (1988-94), Clemson (1994-98), Texas (1998-2015) and Tennessee (2015-present). He’s the seventh active coach with 700 career Division I wins.
n No. 24 Texas Tech 68
Texas-Rio Grande Valley 58
LUBBOCK, Texas — Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey scored 15 points in his return after missing four games with a hamstring injury, and Texas Tech overcame another sluggish start.
n No 25 West Virginia 75,
Youngstown State 64
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Freshman Oscar Tshiebwe scored 19 points, and Derek Culver added 15 for West Virginia.
West Virginia (10-1) scored the final eight points to seal its third straight win since its loss to St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.
Darius Quisnenbery had 22 points for Youngstown State (7-6).
WOMEN
n No. 3 Oregon 89, Kansas State 51
EUGENE, Ore. — Sabrina Ionescu had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for her 21st career triple-double, and No. 3 Oregon beat Kansas State.
n No. 11 Texas A&M 78,
Montana State 67
GUAYNBO, Puerto Rico — Chennedy Carter scored 27 points, Ciera Johnson added 17, and Texas A&M held off Montana State in the Coqui Classic on Saturday.
n No. 14 Kentucky 63, California 61
BERKELEY, Calif. — Rhyne Howard scored 19 of her 29 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead jumper with 2 seconds left, to help Kentucky hold off California.
n No. 15 Mississippi State 72, Virginia 59
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rickea Jackson scored 17 points, and Mississippi State beat Virginia in the championship game of the Duel in the Desert.
n No. 18 Arizona 61,
UC Santa Barbara 42
TUCSON, Ariz. — Aari McDonald had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help Arizona continue its best start.
n No. 22 West Virginia 63,
No. 19 Michigan State 57
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Kari Niblack scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting for West Virginia in the Florida Sunshine Classic.
Kysre Gondrezick added 14 points and Tynice Martin 11, both making a pair of free throws in the final 20 seconds for the Mountaineers (8-1).