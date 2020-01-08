The Associated Press
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 20 points, and No. 12 Maryland used an unyielding defensive performance to defeat 11th-ranked Ohio State 67-55 Tuesday night, and remain unbeaten at home.
Jalen Smith had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Terrapins (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten), who have won three straight. Maryland went up by 10 on a 3-pointer by Cowan with 12:58 left and cruised to the finish.
Ohio State (11-4, 1-3) shot a miserable 31%, went 5-for-27 from 3-point range.
n No. 13 Louisville 74,
Miami 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora scored 19 points including a critical layup with 5:21 remaining, and Darius Perry and Ryan McMahon followed with key baskets down the stretch to help Louisville pull away from Miami.
n Boston College 60,
No. 18 Virginia 53
BOSTON — Jared Hamilton hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 37 seconds left and added a pair of free throws to clinch it as Boston College beat Virginia, and sent the defending national champions to its first Atlantic Coast Conference loss of the season.
Jay Heath scored 17 for the Eagles (9-6, 3-1), who had not beaten Virginia since 2013. It was BC’s first win over a ranked team since a victory over No. 11 Florida State last January.
Braxton Key scored 16 points with eight rebounds for the Cavaliers (11-3, 3-1), who have now lost two of their last four games.