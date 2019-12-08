STATE COLLEGE – No. 10 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) will make its sixth consecutive bowl appearance on Dec. 28 when the Nittany Lions play No. 17 Memphis (12-1, 7-1 AAC) in the Cotton Bowl.
Penn State on Sunday accepted a bid to the 82nd annual Cotton Bowl Classic, which will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Penn State will make its third New Year’s Six bowl in four seasons and its sixth consecutive bowl game under six-year coach James Franklin. The Nittany Lions are 2-3 in bowl games under Franklin, including 1-1 in New Year’s Six bowls.
Penn State lost, 52-49, to Southern California in the Rose Bowl during the 2016 season, and it defeated Washington, 35-28, in the Fiesta Bowl one season later.
The Nittany Lions concluded the regular season on Nov. 30 with a 27-6 win against Rutgers. Penn State compiled a 10-2 regular-season record, only dropping contests against No. 18 Minnesota and No. 2 Ohio State.
Memphis defeated Cincinnati, 29-24, on Saturday to win the American Athletic Conference championship. The Tigers will carry a seven-game win streak into their matchup with Penn State.
Memphis head coach Mike Norvell on Sunday was introduced as Florida State’s new head coach. Norvell, who has compiled a 38-15 record in four seasons at Memphis, has not indicated whether he will coach the Tigers in the Cotton Bowl. Memphis is 0-3 in bowl games under Norvell.
Penn State’s history with the Cotton Bowl dates back to 1948, when the Nittany Lions played Southern Methodist to a 13-13 tie. The Nittany Lions also played Texas in 1972 and Baylor in 1975. Penn State is 2-0-1 in Cotton Bowl contests.