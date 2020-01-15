STATE COLLEGE — No. 6 Penn State’s trip to Pittsburgh over the weekend yielded much success as the Nittany Lions roared to a 6-2 victory against Robert Morris.
Last Saturday’s contest took place at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena, and it completed Penn State’s season series sweep against the Colonials. The Nittany Lions earned a 2-1 win on Oct. 25.
Penn State (16-6, 8-4 Big Ten) scored four goals in the opening period and added one goal apiece in the second and third periods.
Nittany Lions senior forward Nate Sucese finished with three assists and ended with three points. Sucese’s 126 career points set a program record previously held by David Goodwin, who graduated in 2017.
Penn State needed little time to get going on the offensive side of things, as Sam Sternschein netted the opening goal less than 15 minutes into the first period. Connor MacEachern followed with a goal, and Mason Snell and Kris Myllari contributed a goal apiece in the opening period to give the Nittany Lions a 4-0 lead.
Robert Morris’ Justin Addamo scored eight minutes into the second period to put the Colonials on the board and cut the deficit to three goals, but Penn State’s Max Sauve upped the advantage to 5-1 with a goal 12 minutes into the second.
Penn State’s Alex Limoges tallied the Nittany Lions’ final goal in the third period.
Michigan (9-11-2, 4-7-1 Big Ten) travels to the Pegula Ice Arena this week powered by the momentum of a series sweep last week at No. 14 Notre Dame. The Wolverines posted scores of 3-0 and 3-1 last Friday and Saturday.
Michigan goalkeeper Strauss Mann recorded 25 saves to also give the Wolverines their first sweep on the road in two seasons.
Michigan’s Jake Slater and Will Lockwood have powered the Wolverines during their nine-win season. Through 19 games, Slater accumulated six goals and six assists to give him a team-leading 12 points. Lockwood, who has also appeared in 19 games this year, has recorded five assists and six goals and boasts 11 points.
Michigan’s connected for 51 goals on 707 shots (.072), while its opponents have netted 45 goals on 645 attempts (.070).
Penn State’s converted 88 of its 840 shots to goals (.105). The Nittany Lions average four goals per game and attempt 38.2 attempts per contest. Opponents have scored 50 goals on 668 attempts (.075) versus the Nittany Lions.
Penn State and Michigan last met in December in Ann Arbor and played to a series split. The Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lions, 4-1, in the series opener, and Penn State won the rubber match, 3-1.