STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s last game at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium was decided on a walk-off touchdown in a two-point Nittany Lion win.
Penn State has won five straight against Iowa, but traveling to Kinnick Stadium is no easy task for opposing teams, especially at night.
“I think obviously when you’re able to have a home-field advantage, you’re tough to play at home,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said on Tuesday. “There’s a number of programs in the country that are like that. We have obviously a distinct home-field advantage. … It’s a combination of the place will be sold out; it will be loud; they are right on top of you the way the stadium’s built. It’s not one of those old school stadiums that used to have a track around it. They are right on top of you.”
Saturday’s contest will be No. 10 Penn State’s first against a ranked opponent this season and its first visit to No. 17 Iowa since 2017.
Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries will make his second trip to Kinnick Stadium. The redshirt junior still remembers the amplified environment from that meeting. He expects this week’s contest and crowd to match the energy.
“The first thing is, it’s loud,” Fries said. “I mean, I think anyone that’s been there knows how passionate those fans are and how great of an atmosphere it is. I think they are doing their blackout or whatever they are doing. We are expecting a great atmosphere again and really just a memorable experience under those lights. … I’m excited to go back there and play there again.”
The weekend tilt pits the nation’s third- and fourth-ranked scoring defenses. Penn State has allowed just 30 points to opposing offenses this season, while Iowa ranks just behind the Nittany Lions at 34 points per game.
While Penn State edges Iowa by a narrow margin in scoring defense, the Nittany Lions’ scoring offense has a distinct advantage. Penn State ranks fifth in FBS in the category behind 50 points per game.
“We’re one of only two programs in the country that are ranked in the Top-5 in scoring offense and scoring defense,” Franklin said. “So I think we’re playing at a really high level on both sides of the ball, and I think one complements the other.”
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons recorded one of Penn State’s 10 sacks against Purdue last week. The defensive unit upped its season’s total to 25. In evaluating postgame film of the Boilermakers on Sunday, Parsons said he was encouraged by its intensity.
“Purdue is a great team, and I think the way we came out and played was excellent,” Parsons said. “When you really saw Shaka Toney on film, he had dirt coming off his cleats after almost every sack he had, so that was impressive. The way our D-line dominated up front, (has) been dominant all year. It’s really special to see where we’re going right now.”
Iowa’s offensive line surrendered eight sacks to Michigan last week.
The Penn State-Iowa meeting is the fourth between Franklin and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, who has been at Iowa since Dec. 1998. Franklin credited Ferentz for the model of consistency he’s built at the program.
“You put the tape on, especially on the defensive side of the ball, it looks the same as it did four years ago — and I hope that doesn’t come off the wrong way — and I mean that as the ultimate compliment,” he said. “They do what they do, and they do it really well.”