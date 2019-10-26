Susquehanna, ranked 20th in the country, hosts Ursinus today for homecoming.
“It’s a huge week,” said Susquehanna coach Tom Perkovich. “But to us, it’s business as usual. That’s the process we work through and we’re sticking with that.”
Susquehanna (5-1 overall, 4-1 Centennial Conference) puts its three-game winning streak and unblemished home record on the line as the River Hawks’ conference-leading defense in yards per game meets Ursinus (3-3, 2-3) and its conference-best offense (427.8 yards per game, 218.7 rush yds/gm, 32.2 points/gm) in a game that starts at 1:30 p.m.
Susquehanna seeks its first 6-1 start in the Perkovich era and to continue its climb in the Division III national polls, but that’s only possible with a win. As Perkovich said, winning doesn’t come easily.
“We tell our guys the hardest thing to do is win, and it’s even harder to string them together,” Perkovich said.
After Franklin & Marshall upset Johns Hopkins, the River Hawks are alone in second place in the Centennial Conference, a game behind unbeaten Muhlenberg. The River Hawks are ranked nationally for the fifth week in a row following a 28-27 triumph over Hopkins in September.
“It’s nice to be recognized nationally and be one of the best teams in the conference and region,” Perkovich said. “When I got here to Susquehanna, it was our goal to be one of the best teams in the Northeast and nation. We’re starting to crack the national recognition part.”
Susquehanna has done it with an unrelenting defense spearheaded by defensive coordinator Pat Ruley. The River Hawk defense has allowed only 272.2 yards and 19 points per game in 2019. Opponents have found rushing and passing both tough sledding.
“I’ll put our defense up against anybody,” Perkovich said. “It’s a top-three defense I’ve ever been a part of. There are really no dents in the armor. Saturday will be fun. It’s the conference’s top offense and top defense. Something’s got to give.”
Ursinus’ dual-threat quarterback Tom Garlick (1,248 pass yards, 334 rush yards, 16 total TDs) and running back Samuel Ragland (538 rush yards, 423 receiving yards, 9 total TDs) face a Susquehanna team which has allowed only 13 touchdowns all season.
“We’ll have to stop the run, and assignment football will be critical against their option,” Perkovich said.
Offensively, Susquehanna has found itself winning first and second down more consistently, opening up more of the playbook on third downs beyond only passing options. The River Hawk offensive line won the battle in the trenches decisively against Moravian, gaining 13 of its 20 first downs on the ground, chewing up 166 yards rushing on 36 carries and not allowing sophomore quarterback Michael Ruisch to be sacked once.
“Coach put a challenge on us, and the whole line thrived off of it,” said senior left tackle Devon Lindeman.
Lindeman said Saturday won’t be looked at any differently than any other.
“It’s business as usual,” Lindeman said. “We want to be 1-0 each week. We come out playing like we’re trailing by 10. Even if we’re ahead, we want to have that mentality to keep playing hard and not let up.”
Lindeman and the Susquehanna offensive line have helped to pave the way for a unit which averages 412.7 yards and 30.7 points per game. Ruisch has thrown for 1,507 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Da’Avian Ellington adds 576 yards rushing and four scores.
Four SU receivers have at least 18 catches and 205 yards receiving.