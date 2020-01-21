The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Down nine points in the fourth quarter and close to getting run out of her building, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley didn’t panic. Her top-ranked Gamecocks wouldn’t let her.
Tyasha Harris had a season-high 23 points and the Gamecocks rallied in the final period to win their 12th straight with a 81-79 victory over No. 9 Mississippi State on Monday night.
Staley called time out after South Carolina trailed 71-62 with eight minutes to go and quickly saw her players were locked in and eager to turn things around.
“Everybody was really positive in that time out,” Staley said. “So I’m like, ‘We got a shot. We’ve got a shot to come back because they believe.’”
Harris and the Gamecocks put that belief into action, snapping off a 12-2 run to get them back into the game.
Zia Cooke made a three-point play and a basket, both which put the Gamecocks (18-1, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) back in front.
n No. 20 Maryland 76,
No. 17 Indiana 62
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Shakira Austin scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half, Taylor Mikesell had 16 points and eight assists, and Maryland beat Indiana.
Kaila Charles and Stephanie Jones each added 12 points for Maryland (14-4. 5-2 Big Ten).
n No. 23 Tennessee 65,
Alabama 63
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rennia Davis sank a long go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left, and Tennessee beat Alabama to snap a five-game losing streak in the series.
Tennessee was ahead for most of the game until Alabama took its first lead since the opening minutes at 59-58 on Jordan Lewis’ basket for the Crimson Tide’s third 3-pointer in four possessions.