The Associated Press
SEATTLE — Tyler Huntley threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Jaylon Johnson returned an interception 39 yards for a score, and Utah overcame an 11-point first-half deficit as the No. 9 Utes beat Washington 33-28 on Saturday afternoon.
The Utes (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) kept alive their College Football Playoff hopes, forcing Jacob Eason into three turnovers and getting just enough offense from Huntley to rally from an early 14-3 hole.
Huntley hit Zack Moss on a 9-yard TD pass late in the first half and added a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to give Utah its first lead, 26-21. Huntley’s TD run capped a drive that featured a key third-and-12 conversion where Huntley was able to hit Jaylen Dixon for a 41-yard completion.
Huntley finished 19 of 24 for 284 yards.
Washington (5-4, 2-4) dropped its second straight after losing to Oregon two weeks ago.
n No. 4 Clemson 59,
Wofford 14
CLEMSON, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence scored four touchdowns, Travis Etienne ran for 212 yards and two TDs, and Clemson won its 24th consecutive game, rolling over FCS opponent Wofford.
Etienne became Clemson’s first rusher with three 200-yard games in his career. He also surpassed James Davis for Clemson’s career record for rushing TDs with 48.
n No. 11 Auburn 20,
Mississippi 14
AUBURN, Ala. — Bo Nix passed for a career-high 340 yards and had a 1-yard touchdown run, and Auburn held off Mississippi 20-14 on Saturday night.
The Tigers (7-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) mostly dominated on the stat sheet but struggled to put the 19-point underdogs away after repeated stalled drives and three missed field goals. Anders Carlson’s third miss, a 47-yarder with 1:14 to play, gave Ole Miss (3-6, 2-4) a shot at a winning drive.
The Rebels, who had no timeouts left, quickly moved from their 31 into Auburn territory. Peyton Plumlee hit Braylon Sanders for an 18-yard pass and then ran 20 yards.
Finally on fourth-and-3 from the 35, Plumlee scrambled around and made a desperation heave under pressure. Christian Tutt intercepted the ball and raced most of the way to the other end zone.
n No. 14 Michigan 38,
Maryland 7
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Giles Jackson returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, and Michigan used freshman Zach Charbonnet’s two first-half scoring runs to pull away.
Seeking to build on a 45-14 rout of Notre Dame a week earlier, the Wolverines (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) led 21-0 at halftime and coasted against the fading Terrapins (3-6, 1-5).
Jackson’s game-opening dash down the right sideline set the tone. Charbonnet ended Michigan’s first drive with a 2-yard run, and the defense made those two scores stand up.
n No. 24 Memphis 54,
No. 15 SMU 48
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brady White threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns, Antonio Gibson had a school-record 386 all-purpose yards with three scores, and Memphis held off SMU to cap the biggest day yet in Tigers’ football history.
The Tigers (8-1, 4-1) handed SMU its first loss of the season and moved atop the American Athletic Conference’s Western Division to improve their case to represent the Group of Five in the New Year’s Six.
SMU (8-1, 4-1) came in with its best start to a season since 1982 when the Mustangs won their first 10 games. They left having lost their sixth straight in Memphis in a series dominated by the Tigers.
Memphis started the day on display thanks to ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Beale Street with wrestler Jerry Lawler as the big guest, then filled the Liberty Bowl with 59,506 for the biggest crowd for an American conference game. The Tigers followed by outdueling the nation’s sixth-best scoring offense, which had been averaging 43 points a game.
The teams combined for 1,067 yards total offense, and SMU had its chance after scoring three TDs in the fourth quarter. Shane Buechele threw a 2-yard TD pass to James Proche with 2:06 left and went for 2 after each, converting all three.
Preston Brady recovered SMU’s onside kick.
n No. 17 Cincinnati 46,
East Carolina 43
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Sam Crosa kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired to give Cincinnati a victory over East Carolina.
Desmond Ridder threw for 161 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 146 more and led the winning drive in the final 1:10 for the East Division-leading Bearcats (7-1, 4-0 American Athletic Conference). The 24 1/2-point favorites trailed by 12 points with less than 9 minutes left before escaping with their sixth win in a row.
“We showed a lot of heart,” coach Luke Fickell said. “This team, they’ve got something more than I even thought.”
Ahmad Gardner returned an interception 62 yards for a touchdown with 4:38 remaining to give Cincinnati a short-lived 43-40 lead, and Michael Warren II rushed for 141 yards and matched a career high with three touchdown runs.
Holton Ahlers threw for a school-record 535 yards, matched a career high with four touchdown passes and rushed for a score for the Pirates (3-6, 0-5). They were trying to beat a Top 25 team for the first time since 2014.
n No. 22 Kansas State 38,
Kansas 10
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Skylar Thompson ran for 127 yards and three touchdowns, Harry Trotter added 92 yards rushing and another score, and Kansas State romped over Kansas.
Thompson also had 129 yards passing for the Wildcats (6-2, 3-2), who showed no letdown from their upset of then-No. 5 Oklahoma in bludgeoning the Jayhawks (3-6, 1-5) for the 12th consecutive time.
Carter Stanley was 13-of-23 for 115 yards and two interceptions for Kansas before leaving with an injury late in the game. Star running back Pooka Williams managed just 61 yards rushing.
The Wildcats held new coach Les Miles’ team to 241 yards of offense, a 2-for-10 mark on third down and stopped it on both fourth down tries. Kansas State also had four sacks, dominated the time of possession and had 342 yards rushing in what turned into a lopsided affair.
n No. 23 Wake Forest 44,
North Carolina State 10
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jamie Newman returned from injury to throw for three touchdowns and run for two more for Wake Forest.
Newman missed a game and part of another with a shoulder injury, and his status was uncertain for the long-running series. But Newman and the Demon Deacons (7-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) got off to a dominating start that had this one wrapped up early.
Newman scored twice on first-quarter keepers, taking a moment to extend his arms to the side in celebration as he crossed the goal line on a 20-yard run.