The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Down an experienced starter, the Villanova Wildcats still had more than enough firepower to trounce a St. John’s team that’s given them trouble lately.
Saddiq Bey scored 23 points, Collin Gillespie had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 8 Villanova easily handled the Red Storm 79-59 on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.
“That was a good performance by us,” Wildcats coach Jay Wright said. “I was really proud of how we defended. I was proud of how we handled their pressure.”
Justin Moore, starting for injured forward Jermaine Samuels, added 11 points, and fellow freshman Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 13 points and 14 rebounds as the balanced Wildcats (17-3, 7-1 Big East) won their seventh straight and 13th in 14 games.
Samuels, a 6-foot-7 junior averaging 11.1 points and five rebounds per game, sat out with a sprained left foot after getting hurt during Saturday’s victory at Providence.
No. 5 Florida State 56
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kihei Clark scored 15 points, including a go-ahead layup with 59 seconds left, and Virginia ended Florida State’s 10-game winning streak.
Mamadi Diakite had 19 points and nine rebounds for Virginia, which has won two straight after losing four of its previous five.
The game was tied 11 times and neither team could get any separation over the final 10 minutes. Virginia trailed 56-55 before Clark drove down the left side of the lane, reached across and banked his shot in on the right side. After Devin Vassell missed a jumper for the Seminoles, Mamadi Diakite hit a pair of free throws with 13.9 seconds left for Virginia (14-6, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).
n No. 25 Rutgers 70,
Purdue 63
PISCATAWAY, NJ — Caleb McConnell scored 16 points, making 12-of-13 free throw attempts as Rutgers nearly blew a 17-point lead before holding off Purdue.
Rutgers (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten) would build the lead to 44-27, before Purdue (11-10, 4-6) went on a 10-2 run capped by a Jahaad Proctor layup to make it 46-37 at 14:12. Purdue would continue to chip away at the lead, getting it to six on a couple of occasions by the under four minute media timeout.
WOMEN
n No. 2 Baylor 83,
Iowa State 62
WACO, Texas — Juicy Landrum scored 22 points, Te’a Cooper had 19 with a career-high five 3-pointers, and Baylor won its 48th consecutive regular-season Big 12 game.
Lauren Cox and DiDi Richards both had double-doubles for Baylor.