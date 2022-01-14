A day after running back Noah Cain announced he was officially entering the transfer portal, the former Penn State back has found a new home.
Thursday evening Cain, a former 4-star recruit, announced on Twitter he was committed to LSU and new coach Brian Kelley. Cain is a Baton Rouge, La., native who played high school football at IMG Academy in Florida.
Cain played in 23 games during his three seasons with Penn State, rushing for 806 yards and 12 touchdowns on 193 career carries.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining after graduating from Penn State this spring.
Cain played in 12 games in 2021. He began the year as the Nittany Lions starting running back before being supplanted by Keyvone Lee. He ran for 350 yards and four touchdowns on 106 carries.
Cain started his Penn State career with a stellar freshman season in 2019 in which he finished with 443 yards rushing and eight touchdowns, both second behind Journey Brown. Cain began 2020 as Penn State’s starting running back before suffering a season-ending injury against Indiana in the season opener. He finished with just four carries in the COVID-delayed season.