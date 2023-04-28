Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Steady light rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.